Your OC Holiday Dining Guide

Whether you’re notorious for burning the bird, want to avoid the stress of hosting family or busy playing Santa, these Orange County restaurants have you covered. Enjoy a wonderful meal at any of these spots, each of which will be serving up special festive meals for holiday diners.
Ruth’s Chris - Irvine & Anaheim
Because Ruth always preferred both to either/or, the restaurant is offering a holiday surf and turf of their signature tender and juicy thick seared filet alongside a perfectly broiled lobster tail. The entire menu will be available for you to enjoy on Christmas Eve and Christmas, featuring items like a double cut pork tomahawk with apricot glaze and lobster mac and cheese. Now that’s Christmas magic. For the Irvine location give them a call at (949) 252-8848 and Anaheim at (714) 750-5466.
Haven Gastropub - Orange
Did someone say Turducken? Haven Gastropub combines GoneStraw Farms pasture-raised chicken, turkey sausage, and Hudson Valley foie gras in a roulade for the perfect bite. Christmas Eve will be the final showing for the Turducken so don’t miss out! To learn more, please contact them at (714) 221-0680.
Five Crowns and Side Door - Corona del Mar
Enjoy dinner by the fire as carolers sing classic jingles on Christmas Eve from 1-8 p.m., the holiday menu will offer prime rib, beef steak neptune, seared salmon and prawn and lobster scampi, in addition to a traditional roasted goose served with wild grains, mushroom, cherry, and brussels sprout leaves. For those spending the holidays at home, Five Crowns offers the traditional prime rib dinner to-go. Select from a bountiful feast menu with roasted prime rib, classic accompaniments, sides and desserts. For more information please call (949) 760-0331.
TAPS Fish House and Brewery - Brea & Irvine
Let TAPS take care of Christmas dinner or join them for Christmas Eve brunch with all the trimmings. Indulge in a grand spread that includes prime rib, ham, crab legs, charcuterie and tons of desserts – now this is a buffet we can get on board with. Please call Brea at (714) 257-0101 or Irvine at (714) 619-0404 for more information.
Michael’s On Naples - Long Beach
Open from 5-10 p.m., Executive Chef Eric Samaniego will be offering an elegant, four-course prix-fixe Christmas Eve dinner. Highlights include Abruzzi rye cavatelli pasta with duck confit and roasted garlic, squid ink rigatoni pasta with lobster, and Aspen ridge rib eye cap served with roasted mushrooms and pomme puree. For reservations please call (562) 430-7080.
