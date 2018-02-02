The Hop-Forward, Yeast-Driven Suds of Gunwhale Ales: What the Ale!

In November 2016, Gunwhale Ales opened with a handful of delicious farmhouse ales and Saisons, showing a love for yeast and tradition. And last year, it brought in Kevin Hammons as head brewer, who had gone from home brewing to climbing the ranks at the Bruery to becoming the director of brewing for Evans Brewing. Gunwhale's recent menu adds various IPAs to its four Saisons and farmhouse ales; plus, Hammons will soon tap into fermented magic that was aged in oak wine barrels in a climate-controlled room.

Home brewers with a passion for life that equals their passion for beer, friends Justin Miller, JT Wallace and Bobby Fitzgerald say their goal is to merge the great-tasting farmhouse style with the hop-forward West Coast IPA for a hybrid they call Coastal Ales.