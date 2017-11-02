OC Grub Guide 11/2-11/8: Raising Dough In More Ways Than One

Our coverage this week is divided between local destinations and bigger chain brands. Whichever path you decide to follow, just be sure to "fall back" with your clocks this weekend. Enjoy that extra hour of snooze . . .and you're welcome!

Tonight: Cheers for Literacy Fundraiser at The Winery - Newport Beach

This bar battle pits two teams competing for a worthy cause. The rules are simple: The group with the most cash tips earned from their signature cocktails wins. But the ones who benefit the most are at-risk youth learning how to read— that's where the cashola ultimately ends up. Team captains are Angels Baseball Chairman Dennis Kuhl and former Angels pitcher Chuck Finley (a.k.a. that dude we always thought was an imaginary alias of Sam on Burn Notice). The battle begins at 6 p.m. off PCH. Call the event number listed at the end of this for more info. 3131 W Coast Hwy, (949) 721-1319; www.thewineryrestaurant.net.

All Day TO-DAY: Habitat for Humanity at Chipotle - all SoCal locations

It's that fundraising time of the year over at the DIY chain. Show Chipotle's Facebook post or tell the cashier about the Habitat promotion, and 50% of your bill will go towards all local affiliates of Habitat for Humanity. That's all, folks. Now go do some good. www.chipotle.com.

Purple is perfect Anne Marie Panoringan

Now Available: Ube Errthing at Dough & Arrow - Costa Mesa

Merging two of our all-time favorites, croissants and the purple hue, the crew at dessert-oriented D&A debuted their ube line last week. While the star of the show is their flashy pastry, folks with a sweet tooth can also indulge in color-coordinating cookies, coffee beverage and cookie dough. A combined inspiration between co-founder Gigi Pascual and Dough & Arrow partner Andy Nguyen, we anticipate this sticking around on the menu. 3033 Bristol St, Ste Q, (657) 247-4483; www.doughandarrow.co.

National Sandwich Day at Panini Kabob Grill - multiple locations

One of the more delicious food holidays out there, the merging of bread and whatever combination works is being celebrated tomorrow. We're headed to the former Panini Cafe for their popular Chicken Pesto version, because that crunchy bread finish is where it's at. In OC, they're found in Aliso Viejo, Santa Ana, Corona del Mar and twice in Irvine. Bonus: We've been a fan of their Romaine Avocado Salad since our first visit. www.paninikabobgrill.com.

EXPAND Can we get a Louisiana Lemonade with that? Photo courtesy Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

All Month Long: Lucille's and Round It Up America Join Forces - all locations

Dine at your local Lucille's this month, and you'll have three easy opportunities to support Operation Homefront: Holiday Meals for Military. Our favorite option happens to be by ordering a Louisiana Lemonade, made with fresh blueberries, Chambord and Bacardi Raz. A dollar from each 22-ounce drink sold will be donated to the cause. If you're feeling generous, giving a minimum of $5 will earn you a $10 bonus card to use on a future visit. There's also the choice to "round up" your check to the nearest buck, meaning the difference will be your donation. Whichever method you choose, you'll be assisting those who will appreciate your gesture this season. www.lucillesbbq.com.

Pretty cool guy Photo by Brian Feinzimer

Save the Date: November Dine LBC Pop-Ups - Long Beach

A duo of chefs in neighboring LA county have special menus lined up for curious diners. First up, Long Beach local A.C. Boral is back with another tasty RICE & SHINE brunch on November 11 at historic Rancho Los Cerritos. Prepare for his Longanisa Scotch Egg and Sisig Chilaquiles to make you rethink brunch. Throw down $59 for nine courses over here. www.riceandshinebrunch.com.

The following week, former On the Line subject Phil Pretty is holding a dinner at Organic Harvest Farm on the 15th. The bulk of Restauration's produce is farmed here, so it only made sense to have it as their setting. Named Fall on the Farm, his four courses will include wine and sangria in the $60 cost. For a literal farm-to-table meal, this is where you want to be. www.restaurationlb.com.

