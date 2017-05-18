Dough & Arrow Cookie Parlour Coming to Costa Mesa

Perfectly pic-worthy Photo courtesy Dough & Arrow

Food trends come and go, but dessert is always welcome. The key to its sweet success is having a product that looks as good as it tastes (excellent service also goes a long way). While it's a little soon for a taste test, Costa Mesa's got some company moving in off Bristol that'll help put our theory to the test.

We received the initial tip from a chef friend by the beach, but confirmed our findings when our very own Art Director (and OC Press Club winner!) Dustin Ames shared the scoop. Taking the former Duke Bakery space, Dough & Arrow specializes in tasty delights, like the ube snickerdoodle and green tea white chocolate chip cookie dough cones pictured above. Their mixes are made in-house by their pastry chef, Gigi Pascual. Luxe lonchera fans may know her as a founder of The Buttermilk Truck. Our own recollection is from a Dueling Dishes battle we conducted over ube desserts. Also on the founding team, Jennifer Green of Nom Nom Trucks and John Park.

Alongside their drool-worthy roundup of egg-free doughs, visitors will discover cookie cream lattes and finished cookies for pairing. We look forward to a summer opening within a plaza which already houses The Halal Guys and Capital Noodle Bar. Be sure to follow the cookie dough parlour on Instagram.

Dough & Arrow will be located at 3033 Bristol, Ste Q in Costa Mesa.

