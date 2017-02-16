menu


OC Grub Guide 2/16-2/22: Show Some Support!

Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 6:14 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Have a heart
Have a heart
Photo by Meranda Carter
From small gestures to sizable donations, our Grub Guide roundup reminds us that it's better to give than receive. Sure, we've got some dining deals. Yet helping those less fortunate makes us feel as though we made a difference.

On fi-yah
On fi-yah
Photo by Brian Feinzimer

Evans Brewing Co. Anniversary and Fundraiser - Fullerton
Swing by DTF this Saturday and celebrate another year of good beer. For every Evans draft ordered, $2 will go towards Gold Star Kids, a local charity advocating for Children of Fallen Heroes (US military). Get there early for Chef Amanda's chill brunch menu, or make a lunch/dinner appearance later on. This special donation occurs from 11 a.m. to midnight. 138 W. Commonwealth Ave, (714) 870-0039; www.evansbrewco.com.

Chef Dave of James Republic keeping focused.
Chef Dave of James Republic keeping focused.
Photo by Brian Feinzimer

Dine Out Long Beach Kicks Off
As Sarah eloquently and comprehensively wrote about yesterday, the other restaurant week featuring our OC neighboring city begins Sunday. However, Saturday will feature a special event at Friedmans Appliances to get you in the dining mood. Cooking demonstrations, plus beer and wine sampling will go on starting at 11 a.m. and last all afternoon. Visit the website for details and to learn what restaurants will take part in dining specials. Friedmans Appliance Center is located at 1827 E. Spring Street in Long Beach, (562) 989-7756; www.friedmansapplicancecenter.com.

Have a heart
Have a heart
Photo by Meranda Carter

Anaheim White House Fundraiser - Anaheim
Per Gustavo's post on the 4th, the Anaheim White House suffered major damage after a fire Saturday morning. An outpouring of support from the community and beyond has evolved into both a GoFundMe page, plus a fundraiser this coming Monday at Highway 39 Event Center in Anaheim. Over 20 Orange County chefs are participating in this special event, including Skyloft, The Catch, Villa Roma, Zov's, Provenance, D'Vine and Pascal's. Tickets are still available via their Eventbrite page. All net proceeds will benefit Caterina's Club (the charity Chef Bruno Serato cooks for) and Anaheim White House employees. Highway 39 is located at 1563 S. College Blvd, (714) 209-4167; www.highway39.net.

Miguel's Jr Weekday Breakfast Burrito Deal - participating locations
Beginning this week, the Corona-based chain is launching a Monday through Friday special: Half-off any single brekkie burrito from 6-8 a.m. One burrito per customer per day, and you must be present for the "B48" breakfast special. With seven different options to choose from, we suggest hitting their drive-thru when the craving strikes. Miguel's Jr has OC locations in Costa Mesa, Orange and Tustin; www.miguelsjr.com.

Genies Backyard BBQ Class - Orange
Looking to sharpen those grilling and smoking skills? Stephan Franklin of Simply Marvelous BBQ (the team who finished as Reserve Grand Champion at the recent Newport Beach BBQ competition) wants to help. 100% of your $179 class fee will go towards The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, making this a tax-deductible February 25. Held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Franklin will cover it all: tri tip, ribs, salmon, pork and even side dishes. To sign up, head to the website. The Woodshed is located at 1015 N. Batavia St, (714) 771-2626; www.thewoodshedoc.com.

They'll be there!
They'll be there!
Photo courtesy Gunwhale Ales

Mark Your Calendar: Sabroso April 8 - Dana Point
The craft beer, taco and music festival is back! Head to Doheny State Beach for all the action. We're pretty damn excited about a dozen taco offerings (Dos Chinos! Haven! Salt & Ash!), plus over 30 breweries helping you wash down lunch. VIPs enter at noon, while general admission rolls in at 1 p.m. Get your tickets while they're at their lowest. 25300 Dana Point Harbor Dr.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
