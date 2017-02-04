Anaheim White House Engulfed in Flames; "Extensive Damage" to Famed Restaurant

EXPAND The restaurant in better times Anaheim White House Restaurant

No restaurant in Orange County has received more national attention than the Anaheim White House, and not just because of its delicious food. Owner Bruno Serato has been a secular saint, organizing massive food drives through his Caterina's Club non-profit to feed Anaheim's motel children and other needy kids. It's this charity that has rightfully garnered Serato coverage in CNN, People, CBS Evening News, and even a knighthood by the Italian government.

Now, the man who has given so much to so many is going to need all the help he can get. A two-alarm fire engulfed the restaurant around 4 a.m. this morning, with "extensive damage to structure and contents," according to a tweet by the Anaheim Police Department.

2nd alarm fire Anaheim Blvd n of Vermont. Anaheim Blvd closed btwn Vermont and South St. @AnaheimFire @OCFA_PIO @GardenGroveFire pic.twitter.com/aNojo94n61 — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) February 4, 2017

The fire was so large that Anaheim Boulevard is still shut down.

No news yet on what sparked the fire, but the restaurant had already been closed "until further notice," per its website. Whatever the cause, we're here to help, Bruno: our thoughts and prayers...

