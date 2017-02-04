menu

Anaheim White House Engulfed in Flames; "Extensive Damage" to Famed Restaurant


Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 6:44 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
The restaurant in better timesEXPAND
The restaurant in better times
Anaheim White House Restaurant
No restaurant in Orange County has received more national attention than the Anaheim White House, and not just because of its delicious food. Owner Bruno Serato has been a secular saint, organizing massive food drives through his Caterina's Club non-profit to feed Anaheim's motel children and other needy kids. It's this charity that has rightfully garnered Serato coverage in CNN, People, CBS Evening News, and even a knighthood by the Italian government.

Now, the man who has given so much to so many is going to need all the help he can get. A two-alarm fire engulfed the restaurant around 4 a.m. this morning, with "extensive damage to structure and contents," according to a tweet by the Anaheim Police Department.

The fire was so large that Anaheim Boulevard is still shut down.

No news yet on what sparked the fire, but the restaurant had already been closed "until further notice," per its website. Whatever the cause, we're here to help, Bruno: our thoughts and prayers...

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

