We've Got Your 2017 OC/Long Beach Hatch Chile Roasting Schedule!

At last week's OC Fair Concessionaires' Cup, we had the pleasure of being teamed up with Robert Schueller of Melissa's Produce. Robert (the smart produce guy that he is) remembered how much us Weeklings love hatch chiles, and so he made a point of emailing the current roasting schedule to share with all of you. There may be more locations, but this covers Pavilions, Northgate, Gelson's, Smart & Final and Bristol Farms.

In addition, our friends at Frieda's Specialty Produce provided Ralphs roasting locations. And lastly (but certainly not least), the crew at Northgate Markets added a few more dates. For ease of planning, this roundup is in chronological order. So if you miss one, there's time to find another spot. And guess what? The first one is tomorrow. If you happen to be at Tustin in the morning, we'll see you there!



Ralphs - Tustin (Jamboree Rd)

August 5; 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Pavilions - Newport (Newport Coast Dr)

August 5; 11 a.m - 4 p.m.

Northgate Store #2 - La Habra (W La Habra Blvd)

August 5; 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Ralphs - Long Beach (Marina Pacifica)

August 6; 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Northgate Store #2 - La Habra (again!!)

August 12; 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Ralphs - Anaheim (S Weir Canyon Rd)

August 12; 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Smart & Final #726 - Tustin (Irvine Blvd)

August 12; 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Pavilions - Rancho Santa Margarita (San Antonio Pkwy)

August 12; 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Ralphs - Costa Mesa (E 17th St)

August 13; 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Gelson's Market - Newport Beach (San Miguel Dr)

August 19; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Northgate Store #39 - Long Beach (Cherry Ave)

August 19; 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Gelson's Market - Irvine (Alton Pkwy)

August 19; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Ralphs - Huntington Beach (Goldenwest St)

August 19; 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Northgate Store #40 - Anaheim (E. Lincoln Ave)

August 19; 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Gelson's Market - Long Beach (E 2nd St)

August 19; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Ralphs - San Clemente (S El Camino Real)

August 20; 8 am. - 2 p.m.

Northgate Store #16 - Anaheim (S Euclid St)

August 26; 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Ralphs - Villa Park (Santiago Rd)

August 26; 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Northgate Store #14 - Buena Park (Lincoln Ave)

August 26; 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Ralphs - San Juan Capistrano (Del Obispo St)

August 27; 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Pavilions - Seal Beach (PCH)

September 2; 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Bristol Farms - Newport Beach (Avocado Ave)

September 2; 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Gelson's Market - Long Beach (E 2nd St)

September 2; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Gelson's Market - Ladera Ranch (Crown Valley Pkwy)

September 2; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Gelson's Market - Laguna Beach (S Coast Hwy)

September 2; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Gelson's Market - Dana Point (Monarch Bay Plaza)

September 9; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

To locate a Pavilions, use their store locator.

Here is the link for Northgate Market.

The Ralphs store locator is over here.

Going to Gelson's? Here's the list of spots.

Learn more about Melissa's Produce at www.melissas.com.

