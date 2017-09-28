OC Grub Guide 9/28-10/4: Decadence TOMORROW!!!

Also at Decadence! Photo courtesy Farmer Boys

We've got a whole lotta eating going on in this week's edition of Grub Guide. From Decadence to dessert, sushi to pastrami, only Orange County can serve up a delicious range of dining opportunities. So what are you waiting for?

Dessert spot at Decadence: CUCINA Enoteca Photo courtesy CUCINA Enoteca

Decadence is TOMORROW! - Irvine

So . . . . our big shindig is Friday at Hotel Irvine. Maybe you've seen the post we wrote up the other day? Bet you didn't catch the six additional updates we made to the list of drinks/food being served! Ask and you shall receive, people. Yes, we'll be there early— rotating between everything. Although we may just save the Bourbon Panna Cotta from CUCINA Enoteca you see above for one of our final bites. Think anyone will notice if we bring our own take-out containers? 17900 Jamboree Rd, (949) 230-4452; www.ocdecadence.com.

Pumpkin cheesecake is the way to go. Anne Marie Panoringan

Sushi Roku New Menu Lineup - Newport Beach

One of the many things we learned about Sushi Roku (at least in OC) a while back was that they offer a whole lot more than simply sushi. From a delicate seafood risotto to one of the best pumpkin cheesecakes we've set our eyes on, this brand serves a craving for hot dishes as well as sashimi and rolls. Avocado hanabi (a.k.a. avo over crispy rice) gets us both giddy and guilty as the same time. Lobster tail in a creamy, yuzu citrus butter was on our "must go back for" list. Bonus: New cocktail listings include the Darjeeling Express, featuring tea-infused Knob Creek Rye. 327 Newport Center Dr, (949) 706-3622; www.innovativedining.com.

EXPAND Family-style Photo courtesy Antonello

Antonello Dinner with Ciro series - Santa Ana

What can you get at Antonello Ristorante for around $40? How about a three-course dinner, complete with wine pairings? No joke. Begin with marinated eggplant with tomatoes and burrata. Feast on veal cannelloni with Swiss chard. End with berries and zabajone over indulgent brownie. And don't forget the vino. It's $35.95, before gratuity and tax. RSVP for Friday the 29th and plan to arrive at 6:30 p.m. 3800 S Plaza Dr, (714) 751-7153; www.antonello.com.

Meat feast Photo courtesy Benjie's Deli

Benjies 50th Anniversary Special - Santa Ana

Next week's On the Line will feature Lloyd and Noriko Weinstein of Benjies NY Deli & Restaurant. In the meantime, we wanted to prime you for anniversary week by sharing one of their specials. On Friday, October 6, they'll be offering a signature Corned Beef or Pastrami sandwich with a choice of side (mac salad, potato salad or coleslaw) for the wallet-friendly price of $5. This deal is only good on that day, between 11 a.m. and closing. Sound too good to be true? Find out for yourself next week. 1828 N Tustin Ave, (714) 541-6263; www.benjiesdeli.com.

EXPAND Now that's a pairing! Photo courtesy Portillo's

Portillo's Get Ballsy with Salad - Buena Park

Between now and Halloween, diners at the hot dog chain can switch things up and order seasonal specials like Unsinger's Bratwurst topped with stone-ground German mustard, a Gala Apple and Candied Walnut Harvest Salad or (our favorite) the Meatball Salad. Chicken need not apply for this bowl of Tuscan spring mix, gorgonzola, red onion, bacon and house dressing. It's finished with a duo o' balls covered in parm and marinara. We think the meat cancels out anything healthy, but who cares? 8390 La Palma Ave, (714) 220-6400; www.portillos.com.

EXPAND Who's hungry? Photo courtesy Bad To The Bone BBQ

Bad to the Bone BBQ Knows Football - San Juan Capistrano

Looking for a place to catch the game? South County locals can drop in to Bad to the Bone during NFL and NCAA Division 1 games for 3-7 p.m. sports specials like street taco trios, hushpuppies and wings. In addition, Sunday game days will feature brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..Think Cowboy Skillet Hash, Chicken and Waffles and a Spanish-style oven baked omelet. Get your fill while you root for your favorite team. 31738 Rancho Viejo Rd, Ste E, (949) 218-0227; www.badtothebone-bbq.com.

Wait, he can cook?! Photo courtesy Back Bay Bistro