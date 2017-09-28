menu

OC Grub Guide 9/28-10/4: Decadence TOMORROW!!!

Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 7:19 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Photo courtesy Farmer Boys
A A

We've got a whole lotta eating going on in this week's edition of Grub Guide. From Decadence to dessert, sushi to pastrami, only Orange County can serve up a delicious range of dining opportunities. So what are you waiting for?

Photo courtesy CUCINA Enoteca

Decadence is TOMORROW! - Irvine
 So . . . . our big shindig is Friday at Hotel Irvine. Maybe you've seen the post we wrote up the other day? Bet you didn't catch the six additional updates we made to the list of drinks/food being served! Ask and you shall receive, people. Yes, we'll be there early— rotating between everything. Although we may just save the Bourbon Panna Cotta from CUCINA Enoteca you see above for one of our final bites. Think anyone will notice if we bring our own take-out containers? 17900 Jamboree Rd, (949) 230-4452; www.ocdecadence.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan

Sushi Roku New Menu Lineup - Newport Beach
One of the many things we learned about Sushi Roku (at least in OC) a while back was that they offer a whole lot more than simply sushi. From a delicate seafood risotto to one of the best pumpkin cheesecakes we've set our eyes on, this brand serves a craving for hot dishes as well as sashimi and rolls. Avocado hanabi (a.k.a. avo over crispy rice) gets us both giddy and guilty as the same time. Lobster tail in a creamy, yuzu citrus butter was on our "must go back for" list. Bonus: New cocktail listings include the Darjeeling Express, featuring tea-infused Knob Creek Rye. 327 Newport Center Dr, (949) 706-3622; www.innovativedining.com.

Family-styleEXPAND
Family-style
Photo courtesy Antonello

Antonello Dinner with Ciro series - Santa Ana
 What can you get at Antonello Ristorante for around $40? How about a three-course dinner, complete with wine pairings? No joke. Begin with marinated eggplant with tomatoes and burrata. Feast on veal cannelloni with Swiss chard. End with berries and zabajone over indulgent brownie. And don't forget the vino. It's $35.95, before gratuity and tax. RSVP for Friday the 29th and plan to arrive at 6:30 p.m. 3800 S Plaza Dr, (714) 751-7153; www.antonello.com.

Meat feast
Meat feast
Photo courtesy Benjie's Deli

Benjies 50th Anniversary Special - Santa Ana
 Next week's On the Line will feature Lloyd and Noriko Weinstein of Benjies NY Deli & Restaurant. In the meantime, we wanted to prime you for anniversary week by sharing one of their specials. On Friday, October 6, they'll be offering a signature Corned Beef or Pastrami sandwich with a choice of side (mac salad, potato salad or coleslaw) for the wallet-friendly price of $5. This deal is only good on that day, between 11 a.m. and closing. Sound too good to be true? Find out for yourself next week. 1828 N Tustin Ave, (714) 541-6263; www.benjiesdeli.com.

Now that's a pairing!EXPAND
Now that's a pairing!
Photo courtesy Portillo's

Portillo's Get Ballsy with Salad - Buena Park
 Between now and Halloween, diners at the hot dog chain can switch things up and order seasonal specials like Unsinger's Bratwurst topped with stone-ground German mustard, a Gala Apple and Candied Walnut Harvest Salad or (our favorite) the Meatball Salad. Chicken need not apply for this bowl of Tuscan spring mix, gorgonzola, red onion, bacon and house dressing. It's finished with a duo o' balls covered in parm and marinara. We think the meat cancels out anything healthy, but who cares? 8390 La Palma Ave, (714) 220-6400; www.portillos.com.

Who's hungry?EXPAND
Who's hungry?
Photo courtesy Bad To The Bone BBQ

Bad to the Bone BBQ Knows Football - San Juan Capistrano
 Looking for a place to catch the game? South County locals can drop in to Bad to the Bone during NFL and NCAA Division 1 games for 3-7 p.m. sports specials like street taco trios, hushpuppies and wings. In addition, Sunday game days will feature brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..Think Cowboy Skillet Hash, Chicken and Waffles and a Spanish-style oven baked omelet. Get your fill while you root for your favorite team. 31738 Rancho Viejo Rd, Ste E, (949) 218-0227; www.badtothebone-bbq.com.

Wait, he can cook?!
Wait, he can cook?!
Photo courtesy Back Bay Bistro

Coming Soon: Back Bay Bistro and All That Jazz - Newport Beach
A man who can cook and strum a guitar, Bunny Brunel will be in Newps on Saturday the 14th to entertain and prepare his signature Gambas A L'armoricaine (Sauteed Shrimp in Tomato Cognac Sauce over Ratatouille). Seating options start at $20 and require a two drink minimum per person. Dinner begins at 6, but the show goes on at 7:30 p.m. Call or visit the website for additional details. 1131 Back Bay Dr, (949) 729-1144; www.newportdunes.com

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
