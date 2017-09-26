Decadence 2017: The Complete List and Final Countdown!

You had us at XO Photo courtesy of LSXO

It's that time once again to dress up and chow down for OC Weekly's Decadence! We actually counted, and can confirm over 40 sips and bites to chews choose from. We know you know you want to know who's on our roster, so we're ready to release a complete list to you. Bonus: we've included dining descriptions from a select few. Are you READY?

Angry Orchard Hard Cider



B Nutritious



Brasa Rotisserie



Bosscat Kitchen & Libations (Offering both food and beverage. Thanks, guys!)



Burgerim



Coco Community



Clay Oven: Creative Indian Cuisine - will be serving Lamb Koftas with their famous hot sauce



Exotica Tequila - One of our sponsors



Farmer Boys: Breakfast, Burgers and More



Five Crowns



House of Blues Anaheim - Check out our recent interview with Chef Cantwell



The Hub: Kitchen & Taps - will be serving Woodford Braised Pork Tacos with pickled onion, jalapeno and cabbage on stone ground corn tortillas



Juice It Up!: Raw Juice Bar



Krave Asian Fusion - will be serving their Korean Fried Chicken



Lido Bottle Works



Lighthouse Bayview Cafe - is not only this week's On the Line, but will be frying up fresh beignets on-site!



- will be serving what you see photographed above(!!) MFK (Modern Filipino Kitchen) by Aysee - will be grilling their Pork Belly & BBQ Sticks on-site! We met Henry Pineda last year after he participated in OCAPICA's Tastemakers of OC event.



Mix Mix Kitchen + Bar - will be serving Carrot Red Curry Soup and Shrimp Lumpia (FYI: Mix Mix won Best New Restaurant at Sunday's Golden Foodie Awards)



Old Vine Cafe - will be serving Lobster Bisque (Congrats to Chef Mark for winning Best Brunch in OC, at Sunday's GFAs!)



- will be serving Lobster Bisque Orange Coast Winery - We love our sponsors!



Paderia Bakehouse - will be serving an assortment of cookies (or, as we like to think of them, Chocolate Chunk Crack)



Reyka Vodka - One more sponsor!



Saint Marc: Pub-Cafe, Bakery and Cheese Affinage - Check out our interview with Chef Tobey from March.



Satoshi Sushi - will be rolling Baked Eel & Salmon sushi rolls on-site!



Skyloft - We interviewed Chef Arthur Ortiz at the beginning of the year.



Social Costa Mesa: Kitchen + Craft Bar



The Straw: Modern Milkshakes - will be serving Rosie Jetson and Donkey Kong Milkshakes ( FYI: They were ranked #1 milkshakes in the US by Travel + Leisure Magazine )



Ten Asian Bistro



Texas de Brazil Churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse



Tru Bru Organic Coffee



Truly Spiked & Sparkling: Spiked Sparkling Water



Twisted Tea: Hard Iced Tea



Waterman's Harbor



Woodford Reserve

There you have it. Our round up will descend upon Hotel Irvine this Friday to benefit The American Cancer Society. VIP rolls in at 6 p.m.— one extra hour to enjoy unlimited bites! If you're ready to par-tay, get your tickets while there's still time. See you there!

