Decadence 2017: The Complete List and Final Countdown!
|
You had us at XO
Photo courtesy of LSXO
It's that time once again to dress up and chow down for OC Weekly's Decadence! We actually counted, and can confirm over 40 sips and bites to
chews choose from. We know you know you want to know who's on our roster, so we're ready to release a complete list to you. Bonus: we've included dining descriptions from a select few. Are you READY?
- Angry Orchard Hard Cider
- B Nutritious
- Brasa Rotisserie
- Bosscat Kitchen & Libations (Offering both food and beverage. Thanks, guys!)
- Burgerim
- Coco Community
-
Clay Oven: Creative Indian Cuisine - will be serving Lamb Koftas with their famous hot sauce
-
The Cut: Handcrafted Burgers - will be grilling Colombian Sliders (smoked mozzarella, cilantro chimichurri and roasted bananas) on-site. Thank you, Chef Dangond!
-
CUCINA Enoteca - will be serving Panna Cotta (Score one for dessert!)
- Evans Brewing Co - Our chef interview with them last year was a blast.
- Exotica Tequila - One of our sponsors
- Farmer Boys: Breakfast, Burgers and More
- Five Crowns
- House of Blues Anaheim - Check out our recent interview with Chef Cantwell
-
The Hub: Kitchen & Taps - will be serving Woodford Braised Pork Tacos with pickled onion, jalapeno and cabbage on stone ground corn tortillas
- Hubert's Lemonade
- Juice It Up!: Raw Juice Bar
-
Krave Asian Fusion - will be serving their Korean Fried Chicken
- L.A. Biryani
- Lido Bottle Works
-
Lighthouse Bayview Cafe - is not only this week's On the Line, but will be frying up fresh beignets on-site!
-
LSXO - will be serving what you see photographed above(!!) We heart you!
-
MFK (Modern Filipino Kitchen) by Aysee - will be grilling their Pork Belly & BBQ Sticks on-site! We met Henry Pineda last year after he participated in OCAPICA's Tastemakers of OC event.
- miss mini donuts
-
Mix Mix Kitchen + Bar - will be serving Carrot Red Curry Soup and Shrimp Lumpia (FYI: Mix Mix won Best New Restaurant at Sunday's Golden Foodie Awards)
- Modelo Especial Cerveza - Also a sponsor!
-
Old Vine Cafe - will be serving Lobster Bisque (Congrats to Chef Mark for winning Best Brunch in OC, at Sunday's GFAs!)
- Orange Coast Winery - We love our sponsors!
-
Paderia Bakehouse - will be serving an assortment of cookies (or, as we like to think of them, Chocolate Chunk Crack)
- Park Ave: Steaks & Chops!
- Reyka Vodka - One more sponsor!
- Saint Marc: Pub-Cafe, Bakery and Cheese Affinage - Check out our interview with Chef Tobey from March.
-
Satoshi Sushi - will be rolling Baked Eel & Salmon sushi rolls on-site!
- SideDoor
- Skyloft - We interviewed Chef Arthur Ortiz at the beginning of the year.
- Social Costa Mesa: Kitchen + Craft Bar
-
The Straw: Modern Milkshakes - will be serving Rosie Jetson and Donkey Kong Milkshakes (FYI: They were ranked #1 milkshakes in the US by Travel + Leisure Magazine)
- taste Wine-Bar-Kitchen
- Ten Asian Bistro
- Texas de Brazil Churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse
- Tru Bru Organic Coffee
- Truly Spiked & Sparkling: Spiked Sparkling Water
- Twisted Tea: Hard Iced Tea
- Waterman's Harbor
- Woodford Reserve
There you have it. Our round up will descend upon Hotel Irvine this Friday to benefit The American Cancer Society. VIP rolls in at 6 p.m.— one extra hour to enjoy unlimited bites! If you're ready to par-tay, get your tickets while there's still time. See you there!
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Orange County dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Taco Tuesday
TicketsTue., Oct. 31, 5:00pm
-
Taco Tuesday
TicketsTue., Nov. 7, 5:00pm
-
Lipstick & Lashes Dinner Show
TicketsSun., Nov. 12, 6:30pm
-
Taco Tuesday
TicketsTue., Nov. 14, 5:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!