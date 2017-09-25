We Present The 2017 Golden Foodie Awards Winners!
An OC/OG chef: Mr. Alan Greeley
Meranda Carter/OC Weekly
"Tear it up. Don't be weak. Give them hell." That's how Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Alan Greeley wrapped up last night's Golden Foodie Awards ceremony. We laughed (a lot), we nearly cried, and our red wine was poured by Master Sommelier Michael Jordan. We couldn't ask for more as a plus one, unless you count the bag of chicharrones from Mix Mix that we stashed in our purse to noisily enjoy with our wine. For those who weren't able to attend, we've assembled a list of last night's winners, along with a few corresponding links for your reading enjoyment.
Bartender of the Year
Jose Zepeda - Hopscotch
Best Cocktails in Orange County
Farmhouse at Roger's Gardens
Beating the heat
Anne Marie Panoringan
Best Bar Program
The Ranch Restaurant
Ready to celebrate!
Photo by Brian Feinzimer
Best Lunch Spot in Orange County
The Original Sgt. Pepperoni's Pizza Store
Mark McDonald of Old Vine Cafe
Best Brunch in Orange County
Old Vine Cafe
The best!
Brian Feinzimer
Upcoming Events
-
Taco Tuesday
TicketsTue., Dec. 5, 5:00pm
-
Taco Tuesday
TicketsTue., Dec. 12, 5:00pm
Best New Restaurant
Mix Mix Kitchen Bar (Woo Hoo!!)
Rising Star Chef of the Year
Chef Manny Velasco - SOL Agave
Favorite Food Influencer in Orange County
Neil Saavedra - The Fork Report
Best Wine Program
The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar
Best Beer Program
TAPS Fish Hours & Brewery
Hero
Meranda Carter/OC Weekly
Outstanding Community Service
Bruno Serato - Anaheim White House
Restaurateur of the Year
Alicia Whitney - Seasalt and Sealegs Huntington Beach
Best Dessert Menu
Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen.
Winner!
Photo by Johannes Dewald
Best Entree in Orange County
Cowboy Ribeye - The Ranch Restaurant
Josh and Teemu cooking up a storm
Photo courtesy Selanne Steak Tavern
Best Service Award
Selanne Steak Tavern
Pastry Chef of the Year
Elyssa Fournier
Lefties rule
Photo courtesy Michelle Marie Photography
Chef of the Year
Chef Rich Mead
Greeley. Next time you see him, ask him about the time he cut the grass at a nunnery...
Photo by Meranda Carter
Lifetime Achievement
Alan Greeley
