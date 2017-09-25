menu

We Present The 2017 Golden Foodie Awards Winners!

On the Line: Ryan Sumner of Lighthouse Bayview Cafe


We Present The 2017 Golden Foodie Awards Winners!

Monday, September 25, 2017 at 6:08 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Meranda Carter/OC Weekly
A A

"Tear it up. Don't be weak. Give them hell." That's how Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Alan Greeley wrapped up last night's Golden Foodie Awards ceremony. We laughed (a lot), we nearly cried, and our red wine was poured by Master Sommelier Michael Jordan. We couldn't ask for more as a plus one, unless you count the bag of chicharrones from Mix Mix that we stashed in our purse to noisily enjoy with our wine. For those who weren't able to attend, we've assembled a list of last night's winners, along with a few corresponding links for your reading enjoyment.

Bartender of the Year
Jose Zepeda - Hopscotch

Best Cocktails in Orange County
Farmhouse at Roger's Gardens

Anne Marie Panoringan

Best Bar Program
 The Ranch Restaurant

Photo by Brian Feinzimer

Best Lunch Spot in Orange County
The Original Sgt. Pepperoni's Pizza Store

Best Brunch in Orange County
Old Vine Cafe

Brian Feinzimer

Best New Restaurant
Mix Mix Kitchen Bar  (Woo Hoo!!)

Rising Star Chef of the Year
Chef Manny Velasco - SOL Agave

Favorite Food Influencer in Orange County
Neil Saavedra - The Fork Report

Best Wine Program
The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar

Best Beer Program
TAPS Fish Hours & Brewery

Meranda Carter/OC Weekly

Outstanding Community Service
Bruno Serato - Anaheim White House

Restaurateur of the Year
Alicia Whitney - Seasalt and Sealegs Huntington Beach

Best Dessert Menu
Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen.

Photo by Johannes Dewald

Best Entree in Orange County
Cowboy Ribeye - The Ranch Restaurant

Photo courtesy Selanne Steak Tavern

Best Service Award
Selanne Steak Tavern

Pastry Chef of the Year
Elyssa Fournier

Photo courtesy Michelle Marie Photography

Chef of the Year
Chef Rich Mead

Photo by Meranda Carter

Lifetime Achievement
Alan Greeley

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.

