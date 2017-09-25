We Present The 2017 Golden Foodie Awards Winners!

An OC/OG chef: Mr. Alan Greeley Meranda Carter/OC Weekly

"Tear it up. Don't be weak. Give them hell." That's how Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Alan Greeley wrapped up last night's Golden Foodie Awards ceremony. We laughed (a lot), we nearly cried, and our red wine was poured by Master Sommelier Michael Jordan. We couldn't ask for more as a plus one, unless you count the bag of chicharrones from Mix Mix that we stashed in our purse to noisily enjoy with our wine. For those who weren't able to attend, we've assembled a list of last night's winners, along with a few corresponding links for your reading enjoyment.

Bartender of the Year

Jose Zepeda - Hopscotch

Best Cocktails in Orange County

Farmhouse at Roger's Gardens

Best Bar Program

The Ranch Restaurant

Best Lunch Spot in Orange County

The Original Sgt. Pepperoni's Pizza Store

Best Brunch in Orange County

Old Vine Cafe

Best New Restaurant

Mix Mix Kitchen Bar (Woo Hoo!!)



Rising Star Chef of the Year

Chef Manny Velasco - SOL Agave

Favorite Food Influencer in Orange County

Neil Saavedra - The Fork Report

Best Wine Program

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar

Best Beer Program

TAPS Fish Hours & Brewery

Outstanding Community Service

Bruno Serato - Anaheim White House

Restaurateur of the Year

Alicia Whitney - Seasalt and Sealegs Huntington Beach

Best Dessert Menu

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen.

Best Entree in Orange County

Cowboy Ribeye - The Ranch Restaurant

Best Service Award

Selanne Steak Tavern

Pastry Chef of the Year

Elyssa Fournier

Chef of the Year

Chef Rich Mead

