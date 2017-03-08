Brunch With Us At OC Weekly's Fresh Toast!

Presented by Orange Coast Alfa Romero & Fiat, The 2017 OC Weekly Fresh Toast event is primed to be one brunch-a-licious party at Newport Dunes on Saturday, March 25. While we teased a morsel of what to expect, the final list is in our sights. Are. You. Ready. To Brunch?

Our Bloody Battle of Marys finds eight competitors ready to fight for the right to call themselves the best. Check out and vote for your favorite with samples from Saint Marc, the upcoming Hendrix Restaurant, Ecco, Backyard Mary, The Hub Kitchen & Taps (returning champ), A&O Kitchen + Bar, The Deck and 90 Pacifica Restaurant & Wine Bar. Our suggestion: get some food in your belly first.

Participating restaurants we forgot to mention last time include (but aren't limited to):



Skyloft



Burritos La Palma



The Halal Guys



Fresh Brothers



The Cannery



Outpost Kitchen



Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club



Memphis Cafe



Roy's



Miguel's Jr.



Chef TLC's Sidewalk Cafe



Velvet Lounge



Chunk N Chip



Alta Baja Market



Electric City Butcher



Krave Asian Fusion Restaurant



Greenleaf Gourmet Chopshop



Saint Marc



Ruby's Diner



El Mercado Modern



Angelina's Pizzeria



CUCINA Enoteca



A Market



One Love Tea N Eats



Yard House



What haven't we mentioned yet? VIP ticket holders now receive wine from J Winery and Vineyards in their designated garden area. But don't fret, because everybody's still got access to samples from Bulleit Bourbon, Don Julio, Aperol, the Michemobile, Reyka Vodka, and Sapporo Beer (whew!). Those who prefer the non-alcoholic variety can check out Nekter Juice Bar, Tru Blu Organic Coffee, LIFEWTR and Pure Leaf Iced Tea.

We don't know about you, but all this brunch talk has got us hangry. If you're feeling the same way, do something about it! Purchase your Fresh Toast tickets now. We'll see you there!

