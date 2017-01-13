OC Weekly's Fresh Toast Pre-Sale Starts NOW!

One for you, three for me!

Can you believe it's about time to celebrate all things brunch? All the boozy goodness paired with our favorite meal of the day. Oh you KNOW we'll be there. But we want you there, too. So we will tempt you with a preview of what's to come. Heck, we can even throw in a discount code!

Let's talk restaurants. We've got favorites hailing from all over Orange County and neighboring Long Beach. From a friendly neighborhood vibe of Seal Beach's Crema Cafe, to the non-stop brunchfest of Bosscat Kitchen in Newps, Fresh Toast has got you covered. Seafood fans will be drawn to both Anchor Hitch (One of Anne Marie's Top 5 last year, and an upcoming On the Line interview) and beach mainstay Las Brisas. Go global with Urban Seoul and Clay Oven. We've even got our friends in Long Beach, James Republic and Restauration. And, of course, the restaurant closest to the action: Back Bay Bistro. That's not even everybody!

Bulls-eye!

On the drinky drink front, be sure to hunt down The Bloody Battle, a Bloody Mary competition. Those who knew where to go last time were rewarded with some serious red booze. Check out last year's event video to get an idea of just how busy we got. Specific beverage guests are forthcoming. Have patience.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, March 25 at Newport Dunes. In the meantime, use one of our discount codes to save on VIP and general admission. Found only on social media, hit up our Facebook and Instagram (@ocweekly) pages for more information. But don't delay, your discount ends on Wednesday, January 18 at midnight. Roll VIP and have expedited entry, private bathrooms and chew on bonus tastes while enjoying your waterfront garden view. Fresh Toast benefits the Ben Carlson Foundation.

Need more convincing? Check out our slideshow! And if you really need some hand holding, try using the code: yolk. See you there.

