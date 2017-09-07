menu

We've Got Your OC Weekly Decadence 2017 Update!

It's Your OC Grub Guide 9/7-9/13: C4, Collaborations and Coq Au Vin


Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 9:17 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Hello, party people! We're back once again to bring you updated OC Weekly Decadence news. What could possibly be newer and better than our previous post? Plen-ty. More restaurants to name, more drinky drinks to discuss and some jazzy tunes to groove too. Shall we begin?

We may be a food and drink blog, but we enjoy music as much as the next person. So for your listening enjoyment, we present the Tony Guerrero Quintet! Check out one of their jams over here. They're as smooth as foie gras butter on toast. Hotel Irvine will be the place to be on September 29.

To quench your thirst, additional beverage options are coming from Exotico Tequila, Twisted Tea and Woodford Reserve. Need we remind you that these are unlimited samples? To go with your drinks, lots and lots of eats. Old Vine Cafe is our most seasoned presenter. Newport locals will recognize the crew at Ten Asian Bistro and Bosscat. Our pal Henry Pineda will show you his Modern Filipino Kitchen. Comfort eats come in the forms of Stanton's Park Avenue and Il Garage, as well as local chain Farmer Boys. And our final contributor for the moment is the newest watering hole known as Vacation DTSA.

Now enough reading and more ticket purchases! www.ocdecadence.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
The Hotel Irvine
17900 Jamboree Rd.
Irvine, CA 92614

888-230-4452

www.hotelirvine.com

Remind Me Later >