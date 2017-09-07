We've Got Your OC Weekly Decadence 2017 Update!

Hello, party people! We're back once again to bring you updated OC Weekly Decadence news. What could possibly be newer and better than our previous post? Plen-ty. More restaurants to name, more drinky drinks to discuss and some jazzy tunes to groove too. Shall we begin?

We may be a food and drink blog, but we enjoy music as much as the next person. So for your listening enjoyment, we present the Tony Guerrero Quintet! Check out one of their jams over here. They're as smooth as foie gras butter on toast. Hotel Irvine will be the place to be on September 29.

To quench your thirst, additional beverage options are coming from Exotico Tequila, Twisted Tea and Woodford Reserve. Need we remind you that these are unlimited samples? To go with your drinks, lots and lots of eats. Old Vine Cafe is our most seasoned presenter. Newport locals will recognize the crew at Ten Asian Bistro and Bosscat. Our pal Henry Pineda will show you his Modern Filipino Kitchen. Comfort eats come in the forms of Stanton's Park Avenue and Il Garage, as well as local chain Farmer Boys. And our final contributor for the moment is the newest watering hole known as Vacation DTSA.

Now enough reading and more ticket purchases! www.ocdecadence.com.

