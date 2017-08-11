Save the Date: OC Weekly Decadence 2017!

Save the date! With over a month to go, you'll want to start saving your calories for unlimited food and drink tastes from over 40 Orange County (and beyond) establishments. Our freeway accessible place to be this time around is the upbeat Hotel Irvine off Jamboree.

Benefitting the American Cancer Society, our premium sponsors are Modelo Especial and Reyka Vodka. We will offer up additional sponsors as the event date draws near, but booze is ALWAYS a good place to start. Of course, if you roll VIP, you get in at 6 p.m. instead of the 7 o'clock general ticketholders.

What else? Oh, yes. The food! Carnivores will want to meat (heh) the likes of Texas de Brazil. The relocated House of Blues in Anaheim is also making an appearance (look out for our On the Line interview with them soon!). Also, local fave Clay Oven will be sure to please with something original. More delicious details will be posted as we receive more intel.

For more information and to purchase tickets, hit up www.ocdecadence.com.

