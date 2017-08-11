menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Save the Date: OC Weekly Decadence 2017!

Friday, August 11, 2017 at 9:02 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Save the Date: OC Weekly Decadence 2017!
A A

Save the date! With over a month to go, you'll want to start saving your calories for unlimited food and drink tastes from over 40 Orange County (and beyond) establishments. Our freeway accessible place to be this time around is the upbeat Hotel Irvine off Jamboree.

Benefitting the American Cancer Society, our premium sponsors are Modelo Especial and Reyka Vodka. We will offer up additional sponsors as the event date draws near, but booze is ALWAYS a good place to start. Of course, if you roll VIP, you get in at 6 p.m. instead of the 7 o'clock general ticketholders.

What else? Oh, yes. The food! Carnivores will want to meat (heh) the likes of Texas de Brazil. The relocated House of Blues in Anaheim is also making an appearance (look out for our On the Line interview with them soon!). Also, local fave Clay Oven will be sure to please with something original. More delicious details will be posted as we receive more intel.

For more information and to purchase tickets, hit up www.ocdecadence.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
The Hotel Irvine
More Info
More Info

17900 Jamboree Rd.
Irvine, CA 92614

888-230-4452

www.hotelirvine.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >