Costa Mesa Porno Mystery Drives Orange County Politician To File Federal Lawsuit

Mansoor wants federal relief in porno mystery

Republican Costa Mesa councilman Allan Mansoor filed a federal lawsuit today alleging an unknown party hijacked his personal website and converted it into X-rated reviews of pornographic movies.

According to Mansoor, his ownership of www.AllanMansoor.com expired in Dec. 2015 without his knowledge and it was acquired by "John Doe," who didn't change the domain name but rather "despicably" added an online title: "Allan's Adult Reviews: Best Porn Site."

In 2016, the new site posted reviews of Real Wife Stories, Brazzers Vault, Backroom Facials and Ass Parade.

"Watch some of your favorite porn stars getting down and dirty with well hung guys in the movies," the review for Brazzers Vault states. "These ladies moan and groan with pleasure and they ensure that they guys get their all when they are down to business."

[I've omitted more risqué language.]

The 52-year-old Mansoor, who was elected to the council in November following a stint in the state assembly, thinks he has an idea who might be disparaging "his good name."

"Each of plaintiff's political campaigns was contentiously fought, and in more than 12 years' of holding public office, as well as in his prior career as an Orange County sheriff's deputy, he has been outspoken on many controversial public issues," Mansoor attorney Chad D. Morgan of Corona wrote in the trademark infringement lawsuit. "While plaintiff has many supporters, he also has many detractors. There are many people, known and unknown, who would like to embarrass him as retribution for his public actions."

The conservative politician's detractors certainly include immigrant rights activists. During a previous stint on the city council, Mansoor advocated a law enforcement policy that made Costa Mesa inhospitable to undocumented foreign workers, declaring the region "a rule of law city." His stance won praise in right-wing circles nationwide.

Because the councilman claims the altering of his website has caused him "to suffer embarrassment, humiliation, shame, mortification and other forms of mental and emotional distress," he is seeking financial damages as well as renewed control over the domain.

Inside Orange County's Ronald Reagan Federal Courthouse, a judge hasn't yet been selected to preside.