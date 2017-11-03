 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Bathroom Blackout [Hey, You!]
Bob Aul

Bathroom Blackout [Hey, You!]

Anonymous | November 3, 2017 | 8:00am
AA

You are the conscientious co-workers who oh-so-thoughtfully turn off the light when you are done taking a leak in the men's bathroom. It's really impressive how careful you are to make sure the lights are out when nobody's using the toilet. But that's the rub. Has it ever occurred to you that just because someone isn't making a symphony out of their bowel movements doesn't mean they aren't actually on the bowl, quietly waiting for some privacy to finish his business? Thank God for cellphones or I'd have a hard time making a clean escape. Maybe next time, I'll alert you to my presence with a timely flush.

Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >