Perfectly Paired Keg Killers–What the Vino!

We Olive and Wine Bar inside the OC Mix at South Coast Collection (or SOCO—jeez, any more names you’d like to add?) is the ideal spot to stop for a drink (or drinks) after work. Besides delicious tapas, cheeses, wines and beers to enjoy there, as well as bottles of olives, olive oils and other goodies from small artisan producers to take home, Deb Glasgow and Phil Brooks’ establishment just off the 405 freeway hosts special events to delight your palate.

Coming up is the final gathering of the monthly Perfect Pairings series, which features tastings of five wines, five olive oils and, from the Cheese Shop directly across from We Olive, five cheeses. Don’t worry: Dishes and glasses are not simply tossed under your nose to enjoy until the check is slapped on the table. Rather, it’s a culinary experience guided by Brooks and his wine sommelier, Wes Kollar. In addition to the duo’s knowledge about the unique wines the shop stocks, participants get exclusive discounts on bottles of vino and olive oil during the event.

While you await details on the series that will replace Perfect Pairings, you can swing by We Olive any Thursday for Kill the Keg. Order a pint of whichever new beer is on tap—at the special price of $5—and if your pour is the one that emptied the keg, you win a prize from We Olive’s swag box.

Do you have the thirst, stomach and functioning liver to help break the current We Olive record? That would be three kegs in one night! Save up those fivers. . . .

Whether or not it is special-event time, We Olive offers customers complimentary olive oil tastings, and you can order wine by the glass or in flights.

We Olive & Wine Bar at SOCO + the OC Mix, 3313 Hyland Ave., Costa Mesa, (949) 284-0609; weolive.com. Perfect Pairings, Dec. 3, 7-8:30 p.m. $35. RSVP required; Kill the Keg is every Thurs., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No RSVP needed.