Concert Guide, Nov. 29-Dec. 5

FRIDAY

D.I. Residency Night, with Narcoleptic Youth; The Hajj; Room 304; A Razorblade Romance: 8 p.m., $15, 21+. The Doll Hut, 107 S. Adams St., Anaheim, (562) 277-0075; www.worldfamousdollhut.com.

Katastro: 8 p.m., $15, all ages. The Constellation Room, 3503 S. Harbor Blvd., Santa Ana, (714) 957-0600; observatoryoc.com.

Mark Gregory & the Second Law Band: 8 p.m., $10, all ages. Campus Jax, 3950 Campus Dr., Newport Beach; (949) 261-6270; campusjax.com.

Rucci: 8 p.m., $18-$68, all ages. The Observatory, 3503 S. Harbor Blvd., Santa Ana, (714) 957-0600; observatoryoc.com.

* * *

SATURDAY

Chicano Soul Legends, featuring Little Anthony and the Imperials; Malo; Sunny Ozuna: 7:30 p.m., $31-$224, all ages. Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim, (714) 704-2500; hondacenter.com.

Eddie Spaghetti (of The Supersuckers); JD Pinkus (of Butthole Surfers): 8 p.m., $15, 21+. Gallagher’s Pub, 300 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach, (714) 951-9229; gallagherspubhb.com.

Emo Night Brooklyn: 8 p.m., $12.50-$21, all ages. The Observatory; observatoryoc.com.

The Fabulous Nomads: 8 p.m., $10, all ages. Campus Jax; campusjax.com.

Heydeon; Daise: 9 p.m., $10, 21+. La Santa, 223 E. Third St., Santa Ana, (657) 231-6005; lasantaoc.com.

SoCal Psycho Vol. VI, with the Peabrains; Zombillyz; The Autopsies: 8 p.m., $5, 21+. The Doll Hut; www.worldfamousdollhut.com.

The Spooky; Infamous Stiffs; Loose Trucks: 8 p.m., $5, 21+. Alex’s Bar, 2913 E. Anaheim Blvd., Long Beach, (562) 434-8292; alexsbar.com.

Storm Large: Holiday Ordeal: 8 p.m., $38-$100, all ages. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Dr., Irvine, (949) 854-4646; thebarclay.org.

Suicide Silence; Impending Doom; Pathology; Anhedonia; The Mendenhall Experiment: 6:30 p.m., $20, all ages. Chain Reaction, 1652 W. Lincoln Ave., Anaheim, (714) 635-6067; allages.com.

* * *

SUNDAY

An Unforgettable Nat King Cole Christmas, starring Evan Tyrone Martin: 3 p.m., $15-$47, all ages. La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada, (714) 994-6310; lamiradatheatre.com.

At the Heart of the World; Quiet Fear; Blood of Light; Scalp: 7:30 p.m., $10, all ages. Chain Reaction; allages.com.

Bo Napoleon: 6 p.m., free, all ages. The Slidebar Rock-N-Roll Kitchen, 122 E. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton, (714) 871-2233; slidebarfullerton.com.

Corrupted Youth; Police Sh*t; Streat Threat; The Deleted: 8 p.m., $7, 21+. Alex’s Bar; alexsbar.com.

Crucial Star: 8 p.m., $15, all ages. Constellation Room; observatoryoc.com.

Manheim Steamroller Christmas: 7 p.m., $59-$139, all ages. Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa, (714) 556-2787; scfta.org.

The Russell Watts Memorial Show, featuring Septic Slaughter; Carnal Bliss; Deadlock: 3 p.m., free, 21+. The Doll Hut; www.worldfamousdollhut.com.

“Sleigh Bells Swing” Holiday Jazz Party, with Elena Gilliam & the Michael Le Van Trio: 6 p.m., $15-$45, all ages. Campus Jax; campusjax.com.

* * *

MONDAY

Sleepy Gonzalez; Delete Insert; It’s Butter; Charity Swim: 9 p.m., free, 21+. The Continental Room, 115 W. Santa Fe Ave., Fullerton, (714) 526-4529; www.facebook.com/continentalroom.

* * *

TUESDAY

Boston Manor; Microwave; Heart Attack Man; Selfish Things: 7:30 p.m., $18, all ages. Chain Reaction; allages.com.

Brentano String Quartet: 8 p.m., $29-$89, all ages. Samueli Theater, 600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa, (714) 556-2787; scfta.org.

Rae Khalil; Apollo Bebop: 8:30 p.m., $7, 21+. The Continental Room; www.facebook.com/continentalroom.

Zero Period, with Malleign; Radical Dreamer Band; Electric Machines: 9 p.m., free, 21+. Que Sera, 1923 E. Seventh St., Long Beach, (562) 599-6170; www.facebook.com/zero.period.event.

* * *

WEDNESDAY

Lily & Ultra Q: 8 p.m., $10, all ages. Constellation Room; observatoryoc.com.

Mitchell Tenpenny; Seaforth: 8 p.m., $25, all ages. House of Blues at Anaheim GardenWalk, 400 W. Disney Way, Ste. 337, Anaheim, (714) 778-2583; www.houseofblues.com/anaheim.

No Duh: A Live Tribute to No Doubt: 9 p.m., $10, 21+. The Continental Room; www.facebook.com/continentalroom.

Snoop Dogg—I Wanna Thank Me Tour: 8 p.m., $69.75, all ages. The Observatory; observatoryoc.com.

* * *

THURSDAY, DEC. 5

“The Cocktail Set,” with the Tony Guerrero Quintet & Lisa Booth: 8 p.m., $5, all ages. Campus Jax; campusjax.com.

Crooked Teeth; The Home Team: 7:30 p.m., $12, all ages. Chain Reaction; allages.com.

From Indian Lakes; Queen of Jeans; Yummm: 9 p.m., $15, all ages. Constellation Room; observatoryoc.com.

The HU.; Crown Lands: 8 p.m., $20-$25, all ages. The Observatory; observatoryoc.com.

Weapons of Mass Creation; Made by Crooks; Memory Den: 9 p.m., $5, 21+. The Wayfarer, 843 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa, (949) 764-0039; wayfarercm.com.