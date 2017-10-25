OC Weekly's Best of Food & Drink, Part Two!

There was so much boozy goodness to cover in this section, we decided to dedicate the second half of our winners to all things hoppy, spirit-forward and bar/club-oriented. So if you're looking for a place to have a few rounds, this is the only list you'll need. And yeah, we give a bit of love to our neighbors in Long Beach, too. Pick your poison and hit that ATM— servers prefer cash tips! Find the more detailed stuff over here.

Best Bar for Dancing

Original Mike's - Santa Ana

Best Whiskey

Hi-Time Wine Cellars - Costa Mesa

Best Local Winery

Pedal to the Metal

Modern and classic goods Photo courtesy of The Mixing Glass

Best Vintage Barware

The Mixing Glass - Costa Mesa

Best Bartender

Emily Delicce

Best Wine Shop

Old Vine Cafe - Costa Mesa

Cesar of El Mercado Niyaz Pirani

Best Craft Cocktails

El Mercado Modern Cuisine - Santa Ana

Best Old Fashioned

The Blind Pig - Rancho Santa Margarita

Best Beer

Barley Forge Brewing Co - Costa Mesa

Best Micheladas

Alta Baja Market - Santa Ana



Quite a view Anne Marie Panoringan

Best Distillery

Blinking Owl Distillery - Santa Ana

Best Bar in OC

The Beachcomber Cafe - Newport Beach

Best Gay Bar

VLVT Velvet Lounge - Santa Ana

Best Happy Hour

Mesa - Costa Mesa

Best Lounge

The District Lounge - Orange

Best Neighborhood Bar, Coastal OC

Class of '47 - Newport Beach

Best Neighborhood Bar, North OC

The Shady Nook - Brea

Best Neighborhood Bar, Central OC

Las Vegas Bar - Santa Ana

Best Neighborhood Bar, South OC

The Sandpiper Lounge - Laguna Beach

At Kelly's Korner in Placentia Rockography

Best Sports Bar

Kelly's Korner Tavern - Placentia

Best Bikini Bar

The Green Girl Saloon - Westminster

Best Dive Bar

Cassidy's Bar & Grill - Newport Beach

Best Day Drinking Bar

Recess - Santa Ana

Best Bar in Long Beach

Alex's Bar

Get the haddock while you're there. Meranda Carter

Best Pub

The Olde Ship - Fullerton and Santa Ana

Best Martini

Tantalum - Long Beach

Best Whiskey Bar

Macallans Public House - Brea

Best Local IPA

Left Coast Brewing Co. - San Clemente

Best Local Brewery

Chapman Crafted - Orange

Best Local Bar

Asylum Brewing - Anaheim

Best Beer Selection/Craft Beer Bar

Goat Hill Tavern - Newport Beach

They're crafty OC Weekly archives

Best Craft Beer Shop

Provisions Market - Orange

Best Wine Bar

The Robbins Nest Wine Bar & Bistro - Santa Ana

Best Rock Club

The Observatory - Santa Ana

Best-Looking Patrons (Hottest Crowd)

Club Bubbles - Westminster

Best Place to Pick Up a One-Night Stand

The Internet

Best Punk Rock Bar

The Doll Hut - Anaheim

Best Vodka

Blinking Owl Distillery - Santa Ana (Again!)

Best Tequila

Herradura