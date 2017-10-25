 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
OC Weekly's Best of Food & Drink, Part Two!
Photo by Grace Chon

OC Weekly's Best of Food & Drink, Part Two!

Anne Marie Panoringan | October 25, 2017 | 8:28am
AA

There was so much boozy goodness to cover in this section, we decided to dedicate the second half of our winners to all things hoppy, spirit-forward and bar/club-oriented. So if you're looking for a place to have a few rounds, this is the only list you'll need. And yeah, we give a bit of love to our neighbors in Long Beach, too. Pick your poison and hit that ATM— servers prefer cash tips! Find the more detailed stuff over here.

Best Bar for Dancing
Original Mike's - Santa Ana

Best Whiskey
 Hi-Time Wine Cellars - Costa Mesa

Best Local Winery
 Pedal to the Metal

Modern and classic goods
Modern and classic goods
Photo courtesy of The Mixing Glass

Best Vintage Barware
The Mixing Glass - Costa Mesa

Best Bartender
Emily Delicce

Best Wine Shop
 Old Vine Cafe - Costa Mesa

Cesar of El Mercado
Cesar of El Mercado
Niyaz Pirani

Best Craft Cocktails
El Mercado Modern Cuisine - Santa Ana

Best Old Fashioned
The Blind Pig - Rancho Santa Margarita

Best Beer
Barley Forge Brewing Co - Costa Mesa

Best Micheladas
Alta Baja Market - Santa Ana

Quite a view
Quite a view
Anne Marie Panoringan

Best Distillery
Blinking Owl Distillery - Santa Ana

Best Bar in OC
 The Beachcomber Cafe - Newport Beach

Best Gay Bar
 VLVT Velvet Lounge - Santa Ana

Best Happy Hour
 Mesa - Costa Mesa

Best Lounge
 The District Lounge - Orange

Best Neighborhood Bar, Coastal OC
 Class of '47 - Newport Beach

Best Neighborhood Bar, North OC
 The Shady Nook - Brea

Best Neighborhood Bar, Central OC
 Las Vegas Bar - Santa Ana

Best Neighborhood Bar, South OC
 The Sandpiper Lounge - Laguna Beach

At Kelly's Korner in Placentia
At Kelly's Korner in Placentia
Rockography

Best Sports Bar
 Kelly's Korner Tavern - Placentia

Best Bikini Bar
 The Green Girl Saloon - Westminster

Best Dive Bar
 Cassidy's Bar & Grill - Newport Beach

Best Day Drinking Bar
 Recess - Santa Ana

Best Bar in Long Beach
 Alex's Bar

Get the haddock while you're there.
Get the haddock while you're there.
Meranda Carter

Best Pub
 The Olde Ship - Fullerton and Santa Ana

Best Martini
 Tantalum - Long Beach

Best Whiskey Bar
 Macallans Public House - Brea

Best Local IPA
 Left Coast Brewing Co. - San Clemente

Best Local Brewery
 Chapman Crafted - Orange

Best Local Bar
 Asylum Brewing - Anaheim

Best Beer Selection/Craft Beer Bar
 Goat Hill Tavern - Newport Beach

They're crafty
They're crafty
OC Weekly archives

Best Craft Beer Shop
 Provisions Market - Orange

Best Wine Bar
 The Robbins Nest Wine Bar & Bistro - Santa Ana

Best Rock Club
 The Observatory - Santa Ana

Best-Looking Patrons (Hottest Crowd)
 Club Bubbles - Westminster

Best Place to Pick Up a One-Night Stand
 The Internet

Best Punk Rock Bar
 The Doll Hut - Anaheim

Best Vodka
 Blinking Owl Distillery - Santa Ana (Again!)

Best Tequila
 Herradura

Best Bourbon
 Hi-Time Wine Cellars - Costa Mesa

 
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.

Popular Stories

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >