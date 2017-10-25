OC Weekly's Best of Food & Drink, Part Two!

There was so much boozy goodness to cover in this section, we decided to dedicate the second half of our winners to all things hoppy, spirit-forward and bar/club-oriented. So if you're looking for a place to have a few rounds, this is the only list you'll need. And yeah, we give a bit of love to our neighbors in Long Beach, too. Pick your poison and hit that ATM— servers prefer cash tips! Find the more detailed stuff over here.
Best Bar for Dancing
Original Mike's - Santa Ana
Best Whiskey
Hi-Time Wine Cellars - Costa Mesa
Best Local Winery
Pedal to the Metal
Best Vintage Barware
The Mixing Glass - Costa Mesa
Best Bartender
Emily Delicce
Best Wine Shop
Old Vine Cafe - Costa Mesa
Best Craft Cocktails
El Mercado Modern Cuisine - Santa Ana
Best Old Fashioned
The Blind Pig - Rancho Santa Margarita
Best Beer
Barley Forge Brewing Co - Costa Mesa
Best Micheladas
Alta Baja Market - Santa Ana
Best Distillery
Blinking Owl Distillery - Santa Ana
Best Bar in OC
The Beachcomber Cafe - Newport Beach
Best Gay Bar
VLVT Velvet Lounge - Santa Ana
Best Happy Hour
Mesa - Costa Mesa
Best Lounge
The District Lounge - Orange
Best Neighborhood Bar, Coastal OC
Class of '47 - Newport Beach
Best Neighborhood Bar, North OC
The Shady Nook - Brea
Best Neighborhood Bar, Central OC
Las Vegas Bar - Santa Ana
Best Neighborhood Bar, South OC
The Sandpiper Lounge - Laguna Beach
Best Sports Bar
Kelly's Korner Tavern - Placentia
Best Bikini Bar
The Green Girl Saloon - Westminster
Best Dive Bar
Cassidy's Bar & Grill - Newport Beach
Best Day Drinking Bar
Recess - Santa Ana
Best Bar in Long Beach
Alex's Bar
Best Pub
The Olde Ship - Fullerton and Santa Ana
Best Martini
Tantalum - Long Beach
Best Whiskey Bar
Macallans Public House - Brea
Best Local IPA
Left Coast Brewing Co. - San Clemente
Best Local Brewery
Chapman Crafted - Orange
Best Local Bar
Asylum Brewing - Anaheim
Best Beer Selection/Craft Beer Bar
Goat Hill Tavern - Newport Beach
Best Craft Beer Shop
Provisions Market - Orange
Best Wine Bar
The Robbins Nest Wine Bar & Bistro - Santa Ana
Best Rock Club
The Observatory - Santa Ana
Best-Looking Patrons (Hottest Crowd)
Club Bubbles - Westminster
Best Place to Pick Up a One-Night Stand
The Internet
Best Punk Rock Bar
The Doll Hut - Anaheim
Best Vodka
Blinking Owl Distillery - Santa Ana (Again!)
Best Tequila
Herradura
Best Bourbon
Hi-Time Wine Cellars - Costa Mesa
