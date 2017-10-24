 


Woof!
Woof!
Designed by Dustin Ames

OC Weekly's Best of Food & Drink, Part One!

Anne Marie Panoringan | October 24, 2017 | 7:57am
AA

Did you forget to pick up a hard copy? Do you prefer to just read about it on your phone? We understand. So this is the quick and dirty (dry) summary that you'll browse while standing in line for whatever meal you're about to ingest. To view complete descriptions of the winners (including their respective websites), you'll want to head over here. For the remaining boozy bunch, stay tuned.

Best Korean Restaurant
Mhat Korean Restaurant - La Palma

Best Restaurant
Taco Maria - Costa Mesa

Best Meat-and-Potatoes Dish
Hendrix - Laguna Niguel

Best Chef
Dee Nguyen - Laguna Hills

Best Burrito
Burritos La Palma - Santa Ana

Best Hot Dog/Brats
Wursthaus - Santa Ana

Centro Collective
Centro Collective
Brian Feinzimer

Best Fish Taco
Centro Collective - Lake Forest

Best Bakery
Porto's Bakery & Cafe - Buena Park

Best Malaysian Restaurant
Seasons Kitchen USA - Anaheim

Best Juice/Smoothie Shop
Cancun Juice - various locations

Salerno
Salerno
Mariah Carillo

Best Italian Restaurant
Salerno - Laguna Beach

Best Korean Barbecue
Kang Ho-dong Baekjeong - Irvine

Best Food Delivery Service
Neighborhood Elotero

Best Pizza
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Costa Mesa and Long Beach

Best Dessert
Zov's - Irvine, Santa Ana, Anaheim

Best Chinese Restaurant
Best Foods - Irvine

Best Food Hall
Lot 579 at Pacific City - Huntington Beach

Best Doughnut Shop
DK's Donuts - Orange

Best New Restaurant
LSXO - Huntington Beach

Best Bagels
The Bagel Shack - San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Lake Forest

Photo by Dustin Ames

Best Boba
Milk Box - Mission Viejo, Tustin, Westminster

Best Dog-Friendly Restaurant
Park Bench Cafe - Huntington Beach

Best Cupcake
Patty's Cakes and Desserts - Fullerton

Best Date Night
Studio - Laguna Beach

Haven Gastropub
Haven Gastropub

Best Fries
Haven Gastropub - Orange

Best Peruvian
Aji Peruvian Cuisine - Long Beach

Best Coffeehouse
Tru Bru Organic Coffee - Orange

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
Olive Tree Restaurant - Anaheim

Best Greek Restaurant
Kentro Greek Kitchen - Fullerton

Yasss
Yasss
Photo by The Mexican

Best Nontraditional Burger
Naugles Tacos & Burgers - Fountain Valley

Best Pancakes
Plumeria Cafe By Stacks - Laguna Niguel

Best Waffles
Norms - multiple locations

Best Old-School Food Truck
Taqueria El Burrion-Sahuayo - Garden Grove

Best Japanese Restaurant
Wafu of Japan - Costa Mesa

Best Acai Bowls
Blue Bowl - Orange

Best Mexican Restaurant
El Picante - Santa Ana

Best Late-Night Dining
Harbor House Cafe - Sunset Beach and Dana Point

Tackle Box
Tackle Box
Brian Feinzimer

Best Beach Food Shack
Tackle Box - Corona del Mar

Best Bread
Bread Artisan Bakery - Santa Ana

Best Coffee
Contra Coffee & Tea - Orange

Best Breakfast Burrito
Athenian Burgers #3 - Buena Park

Best Deep-Fried Dish
Kim Hong Eggrolls - Westminster

Best Food Truck
Lobsta Truck

Best Indian Restaurant
Punjabi Tandoor - Anaheim

Best Pie
Sweetcie Pie

Best Thai Restaurant
E-San Rod-Sap - Anaheim

Best Sunday Brunch
Habana - Costa Mesa

Best Ribs
The Smoking Ribs - Garden Grove

Butterleaf
Butterleaf
Anne Marie Panoringan

Best Vegan Restaurant
Butterleaf - Irvine

Best Wings
Baos Hog - Garden Grove

Best Vietnamese Iced Coffee
BLKdot Coffee - Irvine

Best Frozen Yogurt
Joghurt Frozen Yogurt Haus

Best Lobster Roll
Shuck Oyster Bar - Costa Mesa

Best Burger
Brew Kitchen Ale House - Los Alamitos

Best Foodie Event
Fresh Toast

Best Farmers' Market
Irvine Farmers' Market

Best Steak
Electric City Butcher - Santa Ana

LSXO
LSXO
Brian Feinzimer

Best Restaurant Ambiance
LSXO - Huntington Beach

Best Deli
C4 Deli - The Cure for the Common - Santa Ana

Best Lunch Spot
Any Taco Truck in Santa Ana

Best Organic Food
Oceans & Earth - Yorba Linda

Best Seafood Restaurant
Roe Seafood - Long Beach

Water Grill
Water Grill
Brian Feinzimer

Best Oysters
Water Grill - Costa Mesa

Best Chocolate-Chip Cookie
Paderia Bakehouse - Fountain Valley

Best Barbecue
Brew Hawg BBQ & Brewing Co - Orange

Best Pho
Pho 79 - Garden Grove

Best Taco
Taco Maria - Costa Mesa

Best Filipino Restaurant
Cucina de Lipa - Orange

Best Ramen
Yoshiharu Ramen - Orange and Buena Park

Best Ice Cream
Andrew's Ice Cream - Orange

Best Poke
Uroko Cafe - Costa Mesa and Cypress

Best Cheese Shop
Old Vine Cafe - Costa Mesa

Farmhouse
Farmhouse
Anne Marie Panoringan

Best Outdoor Dining
Farmhouse at Roger's Gardens - Corona del Mar

Best Sushi
Nana San - Newport Beach

Best Sandwich
Lil' Pickle USA - Costa Mesa

Best French Toast
Anepalco - Orange

Best Diner
Harbor House Cafe - Sunset Beach and Dana Point

Best Taco Tuesday
Hole Mole - multiple locations

Best Breakfast
Kimmie's Coffee Cup - multiple locations

Best Vietnamese Restaurant
Mai's Kitchen - Westminster

 
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.

