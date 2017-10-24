OC Weekly's Best of Food & Drink, Part One!

Did you forget to pick up a hard copy? Do you prefer to just read about it on your phone? We understand. So this is the quick and dirty (dry) summary that you'll browse while standing in line for whatever meal you're about to ingest. To view complete descriptions of the winners (including their respective websites), you'll want to head over here. For the remaining boozy bunch, stay tuned.
Best Korean Restaurant
Mhat Korean Restaurant - La Palma
Best Restaurant
Taco Maria - Costa Mesa
Best Meat-and-Potatoes Dish
Hendrix - Laguna Niguel
Best Chef
Dee Nguyen - Laguna Hills
Best Burrito
Burritos La Palma - Santa Ana
Best Hot Dog/Brats
Wursthaus - Santa Ana
Best Fish Taco
Centro Collective - Lake Forest
Best Bakery
Porto's Bakery & Cafe - Buena Park
Best Malaysian Restaurant
Seasons Kitchen USA - Anaheim
Best Juice/Smoothie Shop
Cancun Juice - various locations
Best Italian Restaurant
Salerno - Laguna Beach
Best Korean Barbecue
Kang Ho-dong Baekjeong - Irvine
Best Food Delivery Service
Neighborhood Elotero
Best Pizza
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Costa Mesa and Long Beach
Best Dessert
Zov's - Irvine, Santa Ana, Anaheim
Best Chinese Restaurant
Best Foods - Irvine
Best Food Hall
Lot 579 at Pacific City - Huntington Beach
Best Doughnut Shop
DK's Donuts - Orange
Best New Restaurant
LSXO - Huntington Beach
Best Bagels
The Bagel Shack - San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Lake Forest
Best Boba
Milk Box - Mission Viejo, Tustin, Westminster
Best Dog-Friendly Restaurant
Park Bench Cafe - Huntington Beach
Best Cupcake
Patty's Cakes and Desserts - Fullerton
Best Date Night
Studio - Laguna Beach
Best Fries
Haven Gastropub - Orange
Best Peruvian
Aji Peruvian Cuisine - Long Beach
Best Coffeehouse
Tru Bru Organic Coffee - Orange
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
Olive Tree Restaurant - Anaheim
Best Greek Restaurant
Kentro Greek Kitchen - Fullerton
Best Nontraditional Burger
Naugles Tacos & Burgers - Fountain Valley
Best Pancakes
Plumeria Cafe By Stacks - Laguna Niguel
Best Waffles
Norms - multiple locations
Best Old-School Food Truck
Taqueria El Burrion-Sahuayo - Garden Grove
Best Japanese Restaurant
Wafu of Japan - Costa Mesa
Best Acai Bowls
Blue Bowl - Orange
Best Mexican Restaurant
El Picante - Santa Ana
Best Late-Night Dining
Harbor House Cafe - Sunset Beach and Dana Point
Best Beach Food Shack
Tackle Box - Corona del Mar
Best Bread
Bread Artisan Bakery - Santa Ana
Best Coffee
Contra Coffee & Tea - Orange
Best Breakfast Burrito
Athenian Burgers #3 - Buena Park
Best Deep-Fried Dish
Kim Hong Eggrolls - Westminster
Best Food Truck
Lobsta Truck
Best Indian Restaurant
Punjabi Tandoor - Anaheim
Best Pie
Sweetcie Pie
Best Thai Restaurant
E-San Rod-Sap - Anaheim
Best Sunday Brunch
Habana - Costa Mesa
Best Ribs
The Smoking Ribs - Garden Grove
Best Vegan Restaurant
Butterleaf - Irvine
Best Wings
Baos Hog - Garden Grove
Best Vietnamese Iced Coffee
BLKdot Coffee - Irvine
Best Frozen Yogurt
Joghurt Frozen Yogurt Haus
Best Lobster Roll
Shuck Oyster Bar - Costa Mesa
Best Burger
Brew Kitchen Ale House - Los Alamitos
Best Foodie Event
Fresh Toast
Best Farmers' Market
Irvine Farmers' Market
Best Steak
Electric City Butcher - Santa Ana
Best Restaurant Ambiance
LSXO - Huntington Beach
Best Deli
C4 Deli - The Cure for the Common - Santa Ana
Best Lunch Spot
Any Taco Truck in Santa Ana
Best Organic Food
Oceans & Earth - Yorba Linda
Best Seafood Restaurant
Roe Seafood - Long Beach
Best Oysters
Water Grill - Costa Mesa
Best Chocolate-Chip Cookie
Paderia Bakehouse - Fountain Valley
Best Barbecue
Brew Hawg BBQ & Brewing Co - Orange
Best Pho
Pho 79 - Garden Grove
Best Taco
Taco Maria - Costa Mesa
Best Filipino Restaurant
Cucina de Lipa - Orange
Best Ramen
Yoshiharu Ramen - Orange and Buena Park
Best Ice Cream
Andrew's Ice Cream - Orange
Best Poke
Uroko Cafe - Costa Mesa and Cypress
Best Cheese Shop
Old Vine Cafe - Costa Mesa
Best Outdoor Dining
Farmhouse at Roger's Gardens - Corona del Mar
Best Sushi
Nana San - Newport Beach
Best Sandwich
Lil' Pickle USA - Costa Mesa
Best French Toast
Anepalco - Orange
Best Diner
Harbor House Cafe - Sunset Beach and Dana Point
Best Taco Tuesday
Hole Mole - multiple locations
Best Breakfast
Kimmie's Coffee Cup - multiple locations
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
Mai's Kitchen - Westminster
