OC Weekly's Best of Food & Drink, Part One!

Best Korean Restaurant

Mhat Korean Restaurant - La Palma

Best Restaurant

Taco Maria - Costa Mesa

Best Meat-and-Potatoes Dish

Hendrix - Laguna Niguel

Best Chef

Dee Nguyen - Laguna Hills

Best Burrito

Burritos La Palma - Santa Ana

Best Hot Dog/Brats

Wursthaus - Santa Ana

Centro Collective Brian Feinzimer

Best Fish Taco

Centro Collective - Lake Forest

Best Bakery

Porto's Bakery & Cafe - Buena Park

Best Malaysian Restaurant

Seasons Kitchen USA - Anaheim

Best Juice/Smoothie Shop

Cancun Juice - various locations

Salerno Mariah Carillo

Best Italian Restaurant

Salerno - Laguna Beach

Best Korean Barbecue

Kang Ho-dong Baekjeong - Irvine

Best Food Delivery Service

Neighborhood Elotero

Best Pizza

Rance's Chicago Pizza - Costa Mesa and Long Beach

Best Dessert

Zov's - Irvine, Santa Ana, Anaheim

Best Chinese Restaurant

Best Foods - Irvine

Best Food Hall

Lot 579 at Pacific City - Huntington Beach

Best Doughnut Shop

DK's Donuts - Orange



Best New Restaurant

LSXO - Huntington Beach

Best Bagels

The Bagel Shack - San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Lake Forest

Photo by Dustin Ames

Best Boba

Milk Box - Mission Viejo, Tustin, Westminster

Best Dog-Friendly Restaurant

Park Bench Cafe - Huntington Beach

Best Cupcake

Patty's Cakes and Desserts - Fullerton

Best Date Night

Studio - Laguna Beach

Haven Gastropub

Best Fries

Haven Gastropub - Orange

Best Peruvian

Aji Peruvian Cuisine - Long Beach

Best Coffeehouse

Tru Bru Organic Coffee - Orange

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

Olive Tree Restaurant - Anaheim

Best Greek Restaurant

Kentro Greek Kitchen - Fullerton

Yasss Photo by The Mexican

Best Nontraditional Burger

Naugles Tacos & Burgers - Fountain Valley

Best Pancakes

Plumeria Cafe By Stacks - Laguna Niguel

Best Waffles

Norms - multiple locations

Best Old-School Food Truck

Taqueria El Burrion-Sahuayo - Garden Grove

Best Japanese Restaurant

Wafu of Japan - Costa Mesa

Best Acai Bowls

Blue Bowl - Orange

Best Mexican Restaurant

El Picante - Santa Ana

Best Late-Night Dining

Harbor House Cafe - Sunset Beach and Dana Point

Tackle Box Brian Feinzimer

Best Beach Food Shack

Tackle Box - Corona del Mar

Best Bread

Bread Artisan Bakery - Santa Ana

Best Coffee

Contra Coffee & Tea - Orange

Best Breakfast Burrito

Athenian Burgers #3 - Buena Park

Best Deep-Fried Dish

Kim Hong Eggrolls - Westminster

Best Food Truck

Lobsta Truck

Best Indian Restaurant

Punjabi Tandoor - Anaheim

Best Pie

Sweetcie Pie

Best Thai Restaurant

E-San Rod-Sap - Anaheim

Best Sunday Brunch

Habana - Costa Mesa

Best Ribs

The Smoking Ribs - Garden Grove

Butterleaf Anne Marie Panoringan

Best Vegan Restaurant

Butterleaf - Irvine

Best Wings

Baos Hog - Garden Grove

Best Vietnamese Iced Coffee

BLKdot Coffee - Irvine

Best Frozen Yogurt

Joghurt Frozen Yogurt Haus

Best Lobster Roll

Shuck Oyster Bar - Costa Mesa

Best Burger

Brew Kitchen Ale House - Los Alamitos

Best Foodie Event

Fresh Toast

Best Farmers' Market

Irvine Farmers' Market

Best Steak

Electric City Butcher - Santa Ana

LSXO Brian Feinzimer

Best Restaurant Ambiance

LSXO - Huntington Beach

Best Deli

C4 Deli - The Cure for the Common - Santa Ana

Best Lunch Spot

Any Taco Truck in Santa Ana

Best Organic Food

Oceans & Earth - Yorba Linda

Best Seafood Restaurant

Roe Seafood - Long Beach

Water Grill Brian Feinzimer

Best Oysters

Water Grill - Costa Mesa

Best Chocolate-Chip Cookie

Paderia Bakehouse - Fountain Valley

Best Barbecue

Brew Hawg BBQ & Brewing Co - Orange

Best Pho

Pho 79 - Garden Grove

Best Taco

Taco Maria - Costa Mesa

Best Filipino Restaurant

Cucina de Lipa - Orange

Best Ramen

Yoshiharu Ramen - Orange and Buena Park

Best Ice Cream

Andrew's Ice Cream - Orange

Best Poke

Uroko Cafe - Costa Mesa and Cypress

Best Cheese Shop

Old Vine Cafe - Costa Mesa

Farmhouse Anne Marie Panoringan

Best Outdoor Dining

Farmhouse at Roger's Gardens - Corona del Mar

Best Sushi

Nana San - Newport Beach

Best Sandwich

Lil' Pickle USA - Costa Mesa

Best French Toast

Anepalco - Orange

Best Diner

Harbor House Cafe - Sunset Beach and Dana Point

Best Taco Tuesday

Hole Mole - multiple locations

Best Breakfast

Kimmie's Coffee Cup - multiple locations