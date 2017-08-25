BLK Coffee in Irvine Expands to Laguna Beach (And Re-Brands)!

A perfect pairing Photo courtesy BLKdot Coffee

Best known for their VTM "crack" coffee (Trust us— this stuff will keep you UP), the modest coffee shop across from Irvine's Equinox is hitting their stride. From re-branding to rapid expansion, big changes are in store for the next year, and we're ready with exclusive details.

Per Co-Founder Mai Tran, "Our expansion has been fueled by our loyal guests, who have made our brand relevant outside of the four walls of our flagship location." To start, a re-brand will have them updating their name from BLK Coffee to BLKdot Coffee. We know at least two other brands locally that utilize a "BLK" name already (beefy spots in RSM and Huntington Beach, plus a bottled cold brew coffee up in Fullerton), so this makes sense from a marketing standpoint. With the updated name in place, it's time to focus on not one, but three high-profile locations for the brand.

First up, BLKdot Coffee is headed to the beach! Laguna, to be exact. Occupying real estate alongside eateries Jan's Health Bar, Asada Tacos + Beer, Reunion Kitchen + Drink and Gina's Pizza, they are anticipating a late fall/early winter kickoff. From there, 2018 includes a duo of Irvine Company properties. Expect them to pop up inside The (Irvine) Market Place in the spring. Last, but definitely not least, destination Irvine Spectrum will find them in the new structure being built on the old Macy*s plot later next year.

Here's to pairing those kouign amanns with our caffeine fix over and over (and over) again in the near future.

BLK dot Coffee Laguna Beach will be at 656 N Coast Hwy before the end of the year.

BLK dot Coffee is open at 19510 Jamboree Rd, (949) 752-2882; www.blkdotcoffee.com.

