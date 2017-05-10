menu

True Food Kitchen Bets On Anaheim Ducks With Winning Promotion

10 Great Churro Spots in Orange County, 2017 Edition


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

True Food Kitchen Bets On Anaheim Ducks With Winning Promotion

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 9:19 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
The appetizer that doubles as a salad.EXPAND
The appetizer that doubles as a salad.
True Food Kitchen
A A

The Anaheim Ducks have a home game tradition: Double blackened chicken over gluten free pasta with pesto and red Alfredo sauces, custom ordered from True Food Kitchen in Newport Beach. Their "Good Luck Duck" dish even has a cult following, as fans have started requesting this off-menu combination to show their support for the mighty team on ice. As we gear up for playoff game seven tonight, the kitchen over at Fashion Island wants to show their support as well.

Winner! Winner!EXPAND
Winner! Winner!
True Food Kitchen

If the Ducks win today's game, then on Thursday (tomorrow) True Food Kitchen Newport Beach will serve a free hummus appetizer with the purchase of any entree. One hummus dish per table, and only available this Thursday. All you need to do is mention this special when ordering. Their herb hummus is topped with Greek salad and feta cheese, and is served alongside grilled pita bread. We have no problem eating healthy if you don't. Go Ducks!

True Food Kitchen is located at 451 Newport Center Dr, (949) 644-2400; www.truefoodkitchen.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
True Food Kitchen
More Info
More Info

451 Newport Center Dr.
Newport Beach, CA 92660

949-644-2400

www.truefoodkitchen.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >