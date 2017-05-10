True Food Kitchen Bets On Anaheim Ducks With Winning Promotion
|
The appetizer that doubles as a salad.
True Food Kitchen
The Anaheim Ducks have a home game tradition: Double blackened chicken over gluten free pasta with pesto and red Alfredo sauces, custom ordered from True Food Kitchen in Newport Beach. Their "Good Luck Duck" dish even has a cult following, as fans have started requesting this off-menu combination to show their support for the mighty team on ice. As we gear up for playoff game seven tonight, the kitchen over at Fashion Island wants to show their support as well.
|
Winner! Winner!
True Food Kitchen
If the Ducks win today's game, then on Thursday (tomorrow) True Food Kitchen Newport Beach will serve a free hummus appetizer with the purchase of any entree. One hummus dish per table, and only available this Thursday. All you need to do is mention this special when ordering. Their herb hummus is topped with Greek salad and feta cheese, and is served alongside grilled pita bread. We have no problem eating healthy if you don't. Go Ducks!
True Food Kitchen is located at 451 Newport Center Dr, (949) 644-2400; www.truefoodkitchen.com.
Related Location
451 Newport Center Dr.
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Orange County dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!