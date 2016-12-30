menu

The Ugly Gentleman (a.k.a. Steve) at SideDoor, Our Drink of the Week!

The Ugly Gentleman (a.k.a. Steve) at SideDoor, Our Drink of the Week!

Friday, December 30, 2016 at 6:16 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Liquid comfort
Liquid comfort
Anne Marie Panoringan
The Ugly Gentleman is a cocktail for the senses, more savory than sweet and all about the show. Untreated maplewood sets the stage, as an inverted glass captures its smoky, campfire aroma. But according to SideDoor lead barman Randy Thais, smoke only attaches itself to ice and fat. The remedy: drop in a single brick of ice to absorb smoke like a sponge. Amaro Abano, turbonado sugar, Angostura bitters and Rittenhouse do their roles, but it's a bit role that really steals the performance.

The smoky, boozy, umami cocktail is made possible by a hint of sesame oil. Why did they choose to add this in? Because why not? A little goes a long way when it comes to sesame oil. Adding some complexity to an already satisfying drink means we'll be ordering it again. But first, someone explain who Steve is!

SideDoor is at 3801 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar, (949) 717-4322; www.sidedoorcdm.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
SideDoor
3801 E. Coast Highway
Corona Del Mar, CA 92625

949-717-4322

www.sidedoorcdm.com

