OC Weekly's Fresh Toast 2017: The Full Brunch Menu!

Psst. Have you bought your Fresh Toast tickets yet for this Saturday? If not, may we take a few moments to remind you of what you're missing out on? We are talking over 30 brunch-worthy foods to choose from. Eat an item every two minutes, get a round of beverages, and still have more than enough time for a second pass through. Trust us— we're professionals.

For your dining reference:



A Market - Bacon Gougeres with Michelada shooter



Alta Baja Market - Frito Pies



Anchor Hitch - Mini Crab Cakes with Citrus Hollandaise



Angelina's Pizzeria - Wood Fired Pizza and Meatballs



Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club - Jiffy Corn Waffle with Crab Corn Cream



Back Bay Bistro - Bagel and Lox, Blini and Fried Chicken with Maple Syrup & Bloodies



Bosscat Kitchen + Libations - Fruity Pebbles French Toast Bites & Bulleit Brunch Cocktail



Burritos La Palma - Burritos de Birria de Res



Chef TLC's Sidewalk Cafe - Tropical Curried Shrimp in Edible Wonton



Chunk-N-Chip - Ice Cream Sammiches



Clay Oven - Tikka Masala Lamb Kebabs



CUCINA Enoteca Newport Beach - Grilled Sausage with Peperonata & Yogurt Parfait



Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery - Sweet & Savory Crepes (we heard rumors of Nutella and fruit, among others)



El Mercado Modern Cuisine - Homemade Pancakes with Pork Belly & Pisco (Viejo Tonel) Punch



Electric City Butcher - Hand Pies



Fresh Brothers - Pizza! [Editor's Note: Request for deep dish, pretty please !]



!] Greenleaf Gourmet Chopshop - Breakfast Sliders: Egg whites, bacon, avocado, arugula, goat cheese spread, basil pesto vinaigrette on slider bun; Breakfast Burritos: Egg whites, turkey sausage, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado pesto, roasted pepperoncini blend; Pear Cocktail: Botanist Gin, fresh pear juice, pear liquor, honey, lemon, pear cider



Jagerhaus - to be announced



James Republic - Chicken and Waffles



Krave Asian Fusion Restaurant - Korean Fried Chicken and Waffles (Do we sense a duel with James Republic??)



Las Brisas - Cinnamon Rolls



Long Beach Jerky Co. - Beef Jerky, of course!



Memphis Cafe - Roasted Pork Belly with Green Chili Grits, Pickled Okra & Chicharron



Miguel's Jr Restaurant - Breakfast Burritos



One Love Tea 'n Eats - Jerk Shrimp Appetizers & Mini Sweet Potato Tarts



Outpost Kitchen - Deviled Eggs with Pickled Celery; Pulled Bacon & Ricotta Toast with Rhubarb; and Candied Pistachio & Muesli with Kiwi Jelly and BB Caviar topped with bee pollen



Restauration - Smoked Kurabuto Pork Belly with Green Tomato Chutney



Roy's Restaurant - Kalua Pork Sliders with Lilikoi Slaw & Brioche French Toast



Ruby's Diner - Cinnamon Roll French Toast & Tater Tots



Saint Marc USA - Beignets and Bacon & Warm Lemon Ricotta Beignets with Tenderbelly Habanero Bacon



Skyloft - BLT and Bloody Mary



The Cannery - Duck Mole Chilaquiles - Confit duck, guajillo mole, tostada, cotija cheese, radish, micro cilantro; Pan Dulce French Toast - Quince paste, brown butter coconut cream



The Halal Guys - Chicken and Gyro Combo Platters



Yard House - Nashville Chicken with Sweet Potato Pancakes & Yard House Honey Blonde Ale and IPA



Squad goals met Photo by Brian Feinzimer

And let's not forget our Bloody Mary Battle competitors!



90 Pacifica Restaurant and Wine Bar



A&O Kitchen + Bar



Backyard Mary



Ecco



Hendrix Restaurant



Saint Marc



The Deck



The Hub



Reyka Vodka



Last, but certainly not least, are the not-so-Bloody beverage options:



Aperol



Bulleit Bourbon



Don Julio Tequila



I Love Micheladas (Michemobile)



J Winery and Vineyards— in the VIP Garden



LIFEWTR



Nekter Juice Bar



Pure Leaf Iced Tea



Reyka Vodka



Sapporo Beer



Tru Blu Organic Coffee



Okay, now we're officially hangry. Come join us to celebrate our recent brunch issue. Know you're helping benefit the Ben Carlson Foundation. Buy your tickets here.

OC Weekly's Fresh Toast is this Saturday at 11 a.m. over at Newport Dunes.

