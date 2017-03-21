menu

OC Weekly's Fresh Toast 2017: The Full Brunch Menu!

Lunch Service Starts Next Week At Mix Mix


Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 8:42 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Psst. Have you bought your Fresh Toast tickets yet for this Saturday? If not, may we take a few moments to remind you of what you're missing out on? We are talking over 30 brunch-worthy foods to choose from. Eat an item every two minutes, get a round of beverages, and still have more than enough time for a second pass through. Trust us— we're professionals.

For your dining reference:

  • A Market - Bacon Gougeres with Michelada shooter
  • Alta Baja Market - Frito Pies
  • Anchor Hitch - Mini Crab Cakes with Citrus Hollandaise
  • Angelina's Pizzeria - Wood Fired Pizza and Meatballs
  • Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club - Jiffy Corn Waffle with Crab Corn Cream
  • Back Bay Bistro - Bagel and Lox, Blini and Fried Chicken with Maple Syrup & Bloodies
  • Bosscat Kitchen + Libations - Fruity Pebbles French Toast Bites & Bulleit Brunch Cocktail
  • Burritos La Palma - Burritos de Birria de Res
  • Chef TLC's Sidewalk Cafe - Tropical Curried Shrimp in Edible Wonton
  • Chunk-N-Chip - Ice Cream Sammiches
  • Clay Oven - Tikka Masala Lamb Kebabs
  • CUCINA Enoteca Newport Beach - Grilled Sausage with Peperonata & Yogurt Parfait
  • Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery - Sweet & Savory Crepes (we heard rumors of Nutella and fruit, among others)
  • El Mercado Modern Cuisine - Homemade Pancakes with Pork Belly & Pisco (Viejo Tonel) Punch
  • Electric City Butcher - Hand Pies
  • Fresh Brothers - Pizza! [Editor's Note: Request for deep dish, pretty please!]
  • Greenleaf Gourmet Chopshop - Breakfast Sliders: Egg whites, bacon, avocado, arugula, goat cheese spread, basil pesto vinaigrette on slider bun; Breakfast Burritos: Egg whites, turkey sausage, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado pesto, roasted pepperoncini blend; Pear Cocktail: Botanist Gin, fresh pear juice, pear liquor, honey, lemon, pear cider
  • Jagerhaus - to be announced
  • James Republic - Chicken and Waffles
  • Krave Asian Fusion Restaurant - Korean Fried Chicken and Waffles (Do we sense a duel with James Republic??)
  • Las Brisas - Cinnamon Rolls
  • Long Beach Jerky Co. - Beef Jerky, of course!
  • Memphis Cafe - Roasted Pork Belly with Green Chili Grits, Pickled Okra & Chicharron
  • Miguel's Jr Restaurant - Breakfast Burritos
  • One Love Tea 'n Eats - Jerk Shrimp Appetizers & Mini Sweet Potato Tarts
  • Outpost Kitchen - Deviled Eggs with Pickled Celery; Pulled Bacon & Ricotta Toast with Rhubarb; and Candied Pistachio & Muesli with Kiwi Jelly and BB Caviar topped with bee pollen
  • Restauration - Smoked Kurabuto Pork Belly with Green Tomato Chutney
  • Roy's Restaurant - Kalua Pork Sliders with Lilikoi Slaw & Brioche French Toast
  • Ruby's Diner - Cinnamon Roll French Toast & Tater Tots
  • Saint Marc USA - Beignets and Bacon & Warm Lemon Ricotta Beignets with Tenderbelly Habanero Bacon
  • Skyloft - BLT and Bloody Mary
  • The Cannery - Duck Mole Chilaquiles - Confit duck, guajillo mole, tostada, cotija cheese, radish, micro cilantro; Pan Dulce French Toast - Quince paste, brown butter coconut cream
  • The Halal Guys - Chicken and Gyro Combo Platters
  • Yard House - Nashville Chicken with Sweet Potato Pancakes & Yard House Honey Blonde Ale and IPA
Squad goals met
Photo by Brian Feinzimer

And let's not forget our Bloody Mary Battle competitors!

  • 90 Pacifica Restaurant and Wine Bar
  • A&O Kitchen + Bar
  • Backyard Mary
  • Ecco
  • Hendrix Restaurant
  • Saint Marc
  • The Deck
  • The Hub
  • Reyka Vodka

Last, but certainly not least, are the not-so-Bloody beverage options:

  • Aperol
  • Bulleit Bourbon
  • Don Julio Tequila
  • I Love Micheladas (Michemobile)
  • J Winery and Vineyards— in the VIP Garden
  • LIFEWTR
  • Nekter Juice Bar
  • Pure Leaf Iced Tea
  • Reyka Vodka
  • Sapporo Beer
  • Tru Blu Organic Coffee

Okay, now we're officially hangry. Come join us to celebrate our recent brunch issue. Know you're helping benefit the Ben Carlson Foundation. Buy your tickets here.

OC Weekly's Fresh Toast is this Saturday at 11 a.m. over at Newport Dunes.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
