OC Grub Guide - 4/13-4/19: Hoppy Holiday Weekend!

OC Grub Guide - 4/13-4/19: Hoppy Holiday Weekend!

Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 7:31 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Feelin' cheesy
Feelin' cheesy
Photo courtesy Loft at Montage
This week's food and drink guide is quite seasonal. Enjoy the salads and acai bowls; we'll likely be at the buffet and picking strawberries afterwards. Who could ask for anything more over Easter weekend?

Who doesn't want to be a winner?
Who doesn't want to be a winner?
Photo courtesy Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! Acai Bowl Giveaway - all locations
You're gonna have to earn it, but the possibility of a month's worth of acai means all your fruit needs are meant. If you already frequent the juicy chain, drop in to start. Then take a pic of your own bowl (with logo showing). Here's the complex part (not really): hastag it #juiceitup and #jiustore(number) and post on Instagram between now and the 29th. Then wait until April 30 to see if you've won. One winner per store will get their fill for the month of May. Be sure your profile is set to "Pubic", and pull the store number off your receipt. Run along now.

Family time!
Family time!
Photo courtesy Tanaka Farms

Easter Weekend at Tanaka Farms - Irvine
The last of their Easter Farm Festival Days is this Saturday. Games and snacks for the family will be available. Admission is free, but the rides vary in cost from $1-$6. Strawberry picking tours, however, run all weekend! The $18/person fee includes the guided wagon ride, with lots of veggie sampling along the way. Do one or both, as long as you're enjoying yourself. 5380 3/4 University Dr., (949) 653-2100; www.tanakafarms.com

Feelin' cheesy
Feelin' cheesy
Photo courtesy Loft at Montage

Loft Celebrates Grilled Cheese All Month Long - Laguna Beach
Did you miss National Grilled Cheese Day yesterday? Never fear, Montage Resort is here to assist. Swing by anytime between now and the end of the month for Chef Campbell's take on classic comfort. This week, it's Goat & D'Affinois Cheeses with Fig Mostrada on Brioche Hoagie. If that seems too uppity, go next week for Swiss & Gruyere on Caramelized Onion Park House Roll. It's all yummy to us. 30801 S Coast Hwy, (949) 715-6080; www.montagelagunabeach.com.

Chew chew!
Chew chew!
Photo courtesy Boudin Bakery

Boudin Offering Limited Edition Salads - all locations
As much as we love clam chowder in a bread bowl, some days we need some roughage. The peeps at Boudin realized it as well, so now there are a trio of options now available (until they change their minds). First up, Berry Farro: greens, golden raisins, oranges, farro, goat cheese, blueberries, oranges and a raspberry balsamic. If you're missing the protein, go with Farro and Asparagus— it's got hard-boiled eggs. There are also snap peas, asparagus, grape tomatoes and a lemon garlic dressing. Lastly, Chicken Panzanella includes sourdough croutons, capers, cucumber, red onion and pesto balsamic. Take your pick and enjoy.

Sunday funday
Sunday funday
Photo courtesy Royal Khyber

Easter Brunch at Royal Khyber - Santa Ana
We can list Easter options, or we can suggest somewhere different. While this spot is doing a special Sunday buffet to celebrate, we're fairly certain this may be one of the only ones offering Egg Biryani and an Indian-style Leg of Lamb. For less than $30 per person, Khyber food ranks up there for holiday dining. That is, unless you can grab a seat. Make your reservations now. 1621 W Sunflower Ave, (714) 436-1010; www.royalkhyber.com.

Woof!
Woof!
Photo courtesy The Ritz-Carlton

Coming Soon: The Ritz-Carlton Celebrates Yappy Hour - Laguna Niguel
Pets are people too, according to Ritz-Carlton. Scheduled for the fourth Tuesday of the month, beginning in May, expect beef flavored water, biscuits made specially for them and lots of socializing. Learn more on their website.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.

