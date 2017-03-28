menu

    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

OC Weekly's Fresh Toast 2017 Bloody Battle Winners!

Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 8:05 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Photo by Ed Carrasco
A A

Another year and another successful Fresh Toast event is in the books. And before we announce the winning teams from our Bloody Mary battle, we wanted to send a few shout outs to some of our favorite tastes.

First up, "A" Market's gang led by Chef Shelly Register made some decadent Bacon Gougeres. If a single bite could encompass the indulgence of the day's brunch, it would be these warm, baked puffs doused in rich cream. It took us down as the final bite of our meal. Not far behind were the mini treasures found at The Crema Cafe's station: Chocolate Pretzel Croissants. Their rolling rack was picked dry half-way though the event. Good thing they were also serving some savory breakfast crepes.

Anne Marie Panoringan

While we know this is more Bloody territory, one of the more refreshing tastes encountered at Newport Dunes came in the form of a garnish. A&O Kitchen + Bar's entry was finished with fish/tuna/poke/whatever you want to call it. Crunchy, creamy and bright, it was a cool contrast to everything else consumed that morning. We may have gone back for seconds thirds.

Another contender for our favorite bites came from the guys over at The Cannery. Their Duck Mole Chilaquiles kept our sweet tooth in check. Kudos to them for being the only duck offering. We're ready for that interview when you are, chef.

Photo courtesy Ed Carrasco

Rounding out our bevy of brunch bites, the bustling team known as Saint Marc brought it with Lemon Ricotta Beignets wrapped in Tenderbelly Habanero Bacon. Sweet heat ensued. We required a chilled drink to recover from this unexpected amount of spice. Speaking of drinks, it's about time we discussed those Bloody Marys. . . .

On the fan favorites side, Best Lookin' goes to 90 Pacific. Voted Most Unique is the green concoction brewing by Saint Marc. And top honors for Best Bloody go to Backyard Mary. Are you ready for judges' picks?

Photo courtesy Ed Carrasco

Our fearless team tackled multiple rounds of drinks to arrive at the final decisions. Most Unique goes to Laguna Beach's The Deck (see our current interview with them over here). Best Presentation is awarded to A&O Kitchen + Bar— their close-up is found earlier in our post. And the final winner of our Bloody Battle from OC Weekly's Fresh Toast 2017 goes to . . . .

Photo courtesy Ed Carrasco

Ecco Pizzeria & Bar! Your intense brew was quite the memorable sip. We hope to see you next year to defend your title. Thank you to all who came and chowed down with us. See you next year!

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
