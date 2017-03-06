Our OC Restaurant Week 2017 Picks

Keeping it classy Photo courtesy Juliette

When it comes to Orange County Restaurant week, we typically focus so much on local spots that it isn't always fair to more established brands. So for this year's roundup, we are an equal opportunity promoter. We selected four of each, offering a more balanced list of price ranges and cuisines. And remember, pricing doesn't include tax, gratuity or beverages (unless otherwise indicated). Chow down, people.

Charming locals (one-of-a-kind)

Desserts welcome Photo courtesy Splashes Restaurant

Splashes Restaurant - Laguna Beach

Offering the best views on our list, resort properties are always a good dining deal for getting more bang for your buck. Plus, the pastry chef's dark chocolate millefeuille is on both lunch on dinner menus. Note: their lunch has you select either an appetizer and entree OR entree and dessert. We know you'll choose wisely. 1555 S Coast Hwy, (866) 348-8940; www.surfandsandresort.com/splashes.

Burrito Saturday! Photo courtesy C4

C4 Deli: The Cure for the Common - Santa Ana

We admit, we chose this for being one of the only places offering a brunch option. Served on Saturday, your $15 deal includes unlimited mimosas or champagne. Their $10 lunch/dinner option is an even better deal, including entree, side and non-alcoholic beverage; $15 to add select beer/wine. 200 N Broadway, (714) 263-1555; www.c4deli.com.

Juliette Kitchen & Bar - Newport Beach

The house burger is served during lunch service, but Juliette's $20 lunch deal also allows for either grilled swordfish or farro risotto. We consider this one of the better selections in general for three courses. Did we mention the lovely wine selection? 1000 Bristol St N, Suite 11, (949) 752-5854; www.juliettenb.com.

Going green Photo courtesy Yves' Restaurant & Bar

Yves' Restaurant & Wine Bar - Anaheim

A neighborhood favorite, Yves' is our pick for their souffle selection. Taking a good 20 minutes to properly rise, locating a quality version of this dessert in OC isn't easy. Bonus: Diners can choose between chocolate, Grand Marnier, Yves' special or white chocolate pecan. Be ready to make your selection when you order the rest of your meal. 5753-A E Santa Ana Canyon Rd, (714) 637-3733; www.yvesbistro.com.

Established brands (a.k.a. chains)

Waffling Anne Marie Panoringan

Del Frisco's Grille - Irvine

Oh yes, we found another brunch option! Their cheesesteak eggrolls are a bit addictive, so be sure to save room for a red velvet Belgian waffle. Plated with "Thick Butcher Block Bacon", our pork strips were indeed meaty. We sat at the spacious bar, where servers like Annie kept our iced tea glass full and offered to box up our leftovers without being asked. Only offered Saturday and Sunday, park in the adjacent structure for quick access. 772 Spectrum Center Dr, (949) 341-0376; www.delfriscosgrille.com.

Carnivore cravings Anne Marie Panoringan



Gyu-Kaku - Tustin/Huntington Beach/Br ea

Book a reservation if you can because tables tend to fill up quick. Also, you may need to request the OCRW menu (we weren't offered it initially). While there is an additional AYCE special going on for about the same price, the choice appetizer, miso, salad, rice, three grill items and s'mores may very well fill you up. Oh, and you won't need to explain where you ate to anyone— the BBQ aroma will follow you home. www.gyu-kaku.com for your nearest location.

Seafood? Not for long. Anne Marie Panoringan

King's Fish House - Laguna Hills/Orange/Huntington Beach

For those who celebrate Lent, we can vouch for this one. Avoid the New England chowder (because bacon) and the filet, and you're good to go. They've got options to upgrade your $40 dinner; worth it if you love your crustaceans. We were fine with our macadamia crusted wild Alaskan halibut, though. A duo of side dishes and guilty pleasure butter cake make it Friday-approved. www.kingsfishhouse.com for locations.

Meat you there Photo courtesy The Capital Grille