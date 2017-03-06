menu

Our OC Restaurant Week 2017 Picks

We Rank All Seven Miguel's Jr Breakfast Burritos


Our OC Restaurant Week 2017 Picks

Monday, March 6, 2017 at 8:10 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Keeping it classy
Keeping it classy
Photo courtesy Juliette
When it comes to Orange County Restaurant week, we typically focus so much on local spots that it isn't always fair to more established brands. So for this year's roundup, we are an equal opportunity promoter. We selected four of each, offering a more balanced list of price ranges and cuisines. And remember, pricing doesn't include tax, gratuity or beverages (unless otherwise indicated). Chow down, people.

Charming locals (one-of-a-kind)

Desserts welcome
Desserts welcome
Photo courtesy Splashes Restaurant

Splashes Restaurant - Laguna Beach
Offering the best views on our list, resort properties are always a good dining deal for getting more bang for your buck. Plus, the pastry chef's dark chocolate millefeuille is on both lunch on dinner menus. Note: their lunch has you select either an appetizer and entree OR entree and dessert. We know you'll choose wisely. 1555 S Coast Hwy, (866) 348-8940; www.surfandsandresort.com/splashes.

Burrito Saturday!
Burrito Saturday!
Photo courtesy C4

C4 Deli: The Cure for the Common - Santa Ana
We admit, we chose this for being one of the only places offering a brunch option. Served on Saturday, your $15 deal includes unlimited mimosas or champagne. Their $10 lunch/dinner option is an even better deal, including entree, side and non-alcoholic beverage; $15 to add select beer/wine. 200 N Broadway, (714) 263-1555; www.c4deli.com.

Keeping it classy
Keeping it classy
Photo courtesy Juliette

Juliette Kitchen & Bar - Newport Beach
The house burger is served during lunch service, but Juliette's $20 lunch deal also allows for either grilled swordfish or farro risotto. We consider this one of the better selections in general for three courses. Did we mention the lovely wine selection? 1000 Bristol St N, Suite 11, (949) 752-5854; www.juliettenb.com.

Going green
Going green
Photo courtesy Yves' Restaurant & Bar

Yves' Restaurant & Wine Bar - Anaheim
 A neighborhood favorite, Yves' is our pick for their souffle selection. Taking a good 20 minutes to properly rise, locating a quality version of this dessert in OC isn't easy. Bonus: Diners can choose between chocolate, Grand Marnier, Yves' special or white chocolate pecan. Be ready to make your selection when you order the rest of your meal. 5753-A E Santa Ana Canyon Rd, (714) 637-3733; www.yvesbistro.com.

Established brands (a.k.a. chains)

Waffling
Waffling
Anne Marie Panoringan

Del Frisco's Grille - Irvine
 Oh yes, we found another brunch option! Their cheesesteak eggrolls are a bit addictive, so be sure to save room for a red velvet Belgian waffle. Plated with "Thick Butcher Block Bacon", our pork strips were indeed meaty. We sat at the spacious bar, where servers like Annie kept our iced tea glass full and offered to box up our leftovers without being asked. Only offered Saturday and Sunday, park in the adjacent structure for quick access. 772 Spectrum Center Dr, (949) 341-0376; www.delfriscosgrille.com.

Carnivore cravings
Carnivore cravings
Anne Marie Panoringan


Gyu-Kaku - Tustin/Huntington Beach/Brea
Book a reservation if you can because tables tend to fill up quick. Also, you may need to request the OCRW menu (we weren't offered it initially). While there is an additional AYCE special going on for about the same price, the choice appetizer, miso, salad, rice, three grill items and s'mores may very well fill you up. Oh, and you won't need to explain where you ate to anyone— the BBQ aroma will follow you home. www.gyu-kaku.com for your nearest location.

Seafood? Not for long.
Seafood? Not for long.
Anne Marie Panoringan

King's Fish House - Laguna Hills/Orange/Huntington Beach
 For those who celebrate Lent, we can vouch for this one. Avoid the New England chowder (because bacon) and the filet, and you're good to go. They've got options to upgrade your $40 dinner; worth it if you love your crustaceans. We were fine with our macadamia crusted wild Alaskan halibut, though. A duo of side dishes and guilty pleasure butter cake make it Friday-approved. www.kingsfishhouse.com for locations.

Meat you there
Meat you there
Photo courtesy The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille - Costa Mesa
We get it. You want a slab of beef. Then head to the plaza's other steakhouse for a quality cut of meat, like this porcini rubbed, sliced tenderloin. You'll also find chicken and salmon dishes available for both lunch and dinner. If you're already at South Coast Plaza, stay for a spell. 3333 Bristol St, (714) 432-1140; www.thecapitalgrille.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
Use Current Location

miles
Splashes - Surf and Sand Resort
More Info
More Info

1555 S Coast Highway
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

949-376-2779

www.surfandsandresort.com/cuisine

miles
C4 Deli: The Cure for the Common
More Info
More Info

200 N. Broadway
Santa Ana, CA 92701

714-263-1555

www.c4deli.com

miles
Juliette Kitchen & Bar
More Info
More Info

1000 Bristol St N
Newport Beach, CA 92660

949-752-5854

www.juliettenb.com

miles
Yves' Restaurant & Wine Bar
More Info
More Info

5753 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA 92807

714-637-3733

www.yvesbistro.com

miles
The Capital Grille
More Info
More Info

3333 Bristol St.
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

714-432-1140

www.thecapitalgrille.com

miles
King's Fish House
More Info
More Info

24001 Avenida De La Carlota
Laguna Hills, CA 92653

949-586-1515

www.kingsfishhouse.com

miles
King's Fish House
More Info
More Info

1521 W. Katella Ave.
Orange, CA 92867

714-771-6655

www.kingsfishhouse.com

miles
Del Frisco's Grille
More Info
More Info

620 Spectrum Center Dr.
Irvine, CA 92618

949-341-0376

delfriscosgrille.com

miles
Gyu-Kaku
More Info
More Info

120 S. Brea Blvd.
Brea, CA 92821

714-671-9378

www.gyu-kaku.com

miles
Gyu-Kaku
More Info
More Info

14181 Newport Ave.
Tustin, CA 92780

714-731-1719

www.gyu-kaku.com/ca/tustin.htm

miles
Gyu-Kaku Restaurant
More Info
More Info

7862 Warner Ave.
Huntington Beach, CA 92647-7318

714-842-8333

www.gyu-kaku.com

