Your Complete OC Hello Kitty Gift Guide

Now that Orange County no longer has a single Sanrio store, we're left to our own devices for a Hello Kitty fix. Luckily, we know a handful of places offering adorable merch for fans of all ages. Mostly edible, some wearable, and all cute beyond compare. Here are all the local spots adorned with a pretty bow.

One for you, two for me Photo courtesy Hello Kitty Cafe

Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Container - Irvine Spectrum

The first to offer a fully themed selection of goods, this eatery is still going strong. Until the official brick-and-mortar is fully built out, you can indulge the sweet tooth any day of the week. For Christmastime, check out their Peppermint Chocolate and Cinnamon Pear Hello Kitty Pocket Pies! Chocoholics will want the Chocolate Chocolate Cake (We're digging the oversized gingerbread Kitty). If you're more thirsty than hungry, we don't think you can go wrong with a Peppermint Mocha, although the Frozen Peppermint Mocha Chip and Frozen Peppermint Hot Cocoa sound equally scrumptious. 93 Spectrum Center Dr; www.facebook.com/HelloKittyCafe

EXPAND Bottle service Photo courtesy Antonello Ristorante

Antonello Ristorante and Enoteca Lounge - South Coast Plaza

Last year, this Costa Mesa institution launched the collaboration with Torti Winery and Sanrio. It was such a hit, they've expanded the line from just pink bubbly to include other varietals including Pinot Noir. Pick up your bottles from Antonello, located across from the plaza, over by Morton's and Royal Khyber. If Costa Mesa is a bit of a trek, a lazy egg told us Total Wine & More and OC Wine Mart & Deli are also carrying. 3800 S Plaza Dr, (714) 751-7153; www.antonello.com.

EXPAND Work it! Photo courtesy Sanrio

Torrid - multiple locations

For the fashionably cute, head to this clothing retailer for a little bit of everything. Fun activewear (exclusively online), tees, outerwear and accessories have Ms. Kitty representing. However, the food-themed undies are where it's at: coffee, fast food, watermelons and hot cocoa designs are pretty darn kawaii, if you ask us. www.torrid.com.

The crew has arrived! Photo courtesy Sugarfina

Sanrio Loves Sugarfina - South Coast Plaza

Okay, so it's an full-on entourage over at this sweets shoppe on the first level. Individual cubes will run you $8, and Sugarfina also has a few packaged sets. However, since this is a Hello Kitty-themed post, we must mention that she has not one, but two flavors to share. You taste strawberry in the Bow Gummies, and fruity goodness in Mama's Applie Pie (Hint: Chew both a white and a red one for maximum flavor). 3333 Bristol St, (714) 472-9529; www.sugarfina.com.

This is what we came for Anne Marie Panoringan