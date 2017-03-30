OC Grub Guide - 3/30-4/5: Curries, Pineapples, Naugles And Grilled Cheeses!

Back to the beach! Photo courtesy Naugles

No, we aren't pitching a mash-up recipe to make you wonder if we're going cray. It's to remind folks how diverse our weekly roundups truly are. Some news is one-day only, while other special events run into the next month. And we are always promoting local fundraisers, because that should be a given. Sink your teeth into these goings-on!

Own a piece of this! Photo courtesy The Grilled Cheese Truck

Own a piece of The Grilled Cheese Truck! - through Friday

With two days left on their crowdfunding, the folks behind The Grilled Cheese luxe lonchera have reached their initial goal of $50,000. Actually, it's $110,851 at the time of this post. Those who forked up the funds will aid the cheesy ones as they expand their fleet, create pop-ups and launch brick-and-mortars. They are even in the works to go international. To be a part of this growing empire, one need only to invest a minimum of $100 to the following site. For more information about the company, visit www.thegrilledcheesetruck.com.

EXPAND They do veggies, too! Photo courtesy Smith Farms

Smith Farms Organic Strawberry Festival - Irvine and Fountain Valley

There's a dual of strawberry festivals to attend in the month of April. First up, Smith Farms Irvine gets things started this Sunday with tours, "you pick" berry time, a petting zoo, carnival games and free ice cream with berry topping. Plus sign up for one of their farm boxes and receive a 10% discount! Fountain Valley will celebrate on April 22. 5481 Bryan Ave (949) 726-8366; 9736 Ellis Ave (714) 962-3188; www.smithfarmsoc.com.

Back to dual locations Anne Marie Panoringan

Naugles Reopens in Surf City! - Huntington Beach

The return of beach Naugles has arrived. Visit them on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the time being. Expect extended hours as we near Memorial holiday! And remember, they'll also serve breakfast when it's summertime . 21351 Pacific Coast Hwy; www.nauglestacos.com.

EXPAND Bring on the spice! Photo courtesy ADYA

ADYA's 3rd Annual Curry Festival - Anaheim and Irvine

If you're looking for some creative curry in a hurry, drop by either location of ADYA for a range of tastes and styles through April 10. Per Chef Shachi, "As curries become increasingly popular, diners are beginning to realize that curry isn't just Chicken Tikka Masala. My goal is to provide guests with a better understanding of the defining factors of the different types of curries one can find in Indian regional cooking." The current menus are good through April 3rd, including Nihari Gosht: fragrant lamb curry in saffron, rose water and cardamom (Anaheim only) and Malabar Shrimp Curry: Kerala shrimp curry with mustard, curry leaves and coconut (Irvine only). Check out their website for updates and complete menus for both weeks. ADYA is located at 440 S. Anaheim Blvd, #201, Anaheim, (714) 533-2392 and 4213 Campus Dr, Ste P-166D, Irvine, (949) 679-2299; www.adyaoc.com.

EXPAND Save the animals!

Build Loveland Farm Sanctuary Spring Fundraiser - Huntington Beach

Neglected and abused farm animals exist, and this Sunday's fundraiser is the first step in saving them. Purchase your tickets for this afternoon event, where you'll find a meal presented by Southern Fried Vegan, a designated kids station of activities, live music by Jonathan Blake Salazar and more. Learn about the cause by visiting www.lovelandfarmsanctuary.com. 19822 Beach Blvd, (714) 536-5486.

EXPAND Put a ring on it! Photo courtesy Islands