OC Grub Guide 3/2-3/8: What's Happening, Hot Stuff!

Have one of these after you're done cleaning up! Photo courtesy Dory Deli

We hear Thursday's the new Friday, so we're gonna arm you with all the details you need to make the next seven days busy ones. From soup to pigs, it's a mixed bag of activities. Now go fill up that social calendar of yours.

Sawleaf Grand Opening - Irvine

The Market Place continues to reinvent itself with the second location of Sawleaf (the original being Anaheim) with a launch this Saturday starting at 11am. Up for grabs: a Sriracha keychain to the first 100 guests! Seriously though, we'd get in line for that one, because you can never have enough red rooster sauce. Guest 101 and above can check out their broth tastings. 13786 Jamboree Rd, (714) 417-9028; www.sawleaf.com.

Dory Deli Beach Clean Up - Newport Beach

The gang at Dory wants to do some Earth-friendly fun. Swing by Tower #22 this Sunday starting at 9 a.m. to fuel up and make a difference. In conjunction with the Ben Carlson Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and others, they'll be out there until noon making the beach pretty. Expect hot beverages, sunscreen and lots of socializing as folks work their way from river jetties down to The Wedge. Set your alarm to get your ass out of bed and do something! 2108 3/4 W Oceanfront, (949) 220-7886; www.dorydeli.com.

Bruxie Backyard BBQ sandwich - all locations



It has fried onions, BBQ sauce, slaw and mass quantities of flavor. The Backyard BBQ sammich's limited run ends next Tuesday at your local Bruxie. Go and chow this waffle down. Do you really need convincing? We didn't think so.

We'll take two! Photo courtesy OCRW

Orange County Restaurant Week - participating locations

Is it that time of the year again? Beginning the 5th through the 11th, take advantage of some of OC's diverse offerings with prix fixe offerings ranging from $10 lunches to $80 luxe dinners. We'll be back soon with our recommendations (and maybe even a recap of where we dined— depends on how the week goes). Start browsing menus now on their website.

Beer for everyone! Photo courtesy Pie-Dog

She's Crafty - Fullerton

Celebrating International Women's Day on Wednesday, Pie Dog in Downtown Fullerton will run a special for all ladies in the craft beer industry. Half-off beers to all qualifying women, all day long. In addition, KKBB Salon will be on hand to style hair for all those interested between 6-9 p.m.. Have a pint and get a new look, without having to leave the building. 229 E Commonwealth, Suite A, (714) 681-1298; www.piedogfullerton.com.

Focused much? Photo by Anne Watson