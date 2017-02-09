OC Grub Guide 2/9-2/15: Valentine's, Schmalentines

Size matters?

We're working on your last-minute couples options as you read this. However, right now we are here to assist those who basically believe love stinks. Or who want nothing to do with hearts and chocolate. Check back Friday for all the XO.

Fundraising with food Photo courtesy Baker & Olive

Baker & Olive Fundraiser - Newport Beach

Going on tomorrow from 5-7 p.m., a portion of proceeds will be donated to CASA. The bakers will be serving pizza out of the wood-burning oven, while charcuterie and cheese plates will be abundant. Vye for one of the goodie bags being handed out to the first 50 guests. Don't fret if you miss out; mocktails will help ease the pain. Think apricot basil elixir, with apricot balsamic, ginger beer & apricot LaCroix. And there's also something known as a Parmesan wheel cracking?? 928 Avocado Avenue (inside Corona del Mar Plaza), (949) 759-1185; www.bakerandolive.com.

Celebrate good times. Come on! Photo by John Gilhooley

Blackmarket Bakery DTSA Turns 1! - Santa Ana

Swing by one of the best bakeries in OC for a celebration. From 6-8 p.m. this Saturday, check out pastry demos, raffles and cookie decorating. Chef Rachel will have drinks and snacks (plus cake cutting at 7). Can't wait!

211 North Broadway, (714) 571-0801; www.blackmarketbakery.com.

Johnny Rockets CEO John Fuller, nickel-and-diming it... ©2010 STUDIO LAMBERT

Johnny Rockets Grand Reopening - Orange

Also on Saturday, a spot teens can't seem to get enough of has a quick flip remodel. The doors to this Rockets outlet open at 11 a.m., with the first 100 diners eligible for free meals for a year. 20 City Boulevard West, Space 916, (714) 385-0086; www.johnnyrockets.com.

EXPAND Wine not? Photo courtesy Five Crowns

Serra Vineyards Wine Dinner at Five Crowns - Corona del Mar

Going on next Thursday the 16th, seating is still available for five paired courses, thanks to Liz Wan of Serra Vineyards. The $85 price tag includes all food and beverage pairings. Learn the differences between Tempranillo, Cabernet Franc and Pinot Noir while Chef Kling cooks up a storm. Think lamb barbacoa, beet salad and mushroom raviolo in the lineup. Give Five Crowns a call to reserve. 3801 East Coast Highway, (949) 760-0331; www.thefivecrowns.com

EXPAND Cheers to you and you and you and you!

Coming Soon: Burns Supper at Sir Winston's February 17 - Long Beach

Whiskey fans should head to the Queen Mary next Friday for their partying pleasure. The good times roll at 6:45 p.m. with haggis, whiskey and a traditional Scottish four-course dinner, dedicated to classic poet Robert Burns. Expect a boatload of music and dancing, plus admission to the Rock Yer Kilt celebration outside until midnight. Tickets are $99 online; $125 at the door. The Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, (562) 499-1657; www.queenmary.com.

We trust Chef Yvon's plating Kimberly Valenzuela