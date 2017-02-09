menu

OC Grub Guide 2/9-2/15: Valentine's, Schmalentines

OC Movers And Shakers: Mr. Holmes Bakehouse Opens In Tustin Next Weekend!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

OC Grub Guide 2/9-2/15: Valentine's, Schmalentines

Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 8:28 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Size matters?
Size matters?
A A

We're working on your last-minute couples options as you read this. However, right now we are here to assist those who basically believe love stinks. Or who want nothing to do with hearts and chocolate. Check back Friday for all the XO.

Fundraising with food
Fundraising with food
Photo courtesy Baker & Olive

Baker & Olive Fundraiser - Newport Beach
Going on tomorrow from 5-7 p.m., a portion of proceeds will be donated to CASA. The bakers will be serving pizza out of the wood-burning oven, while charcuterie and cheese plates will be abundant. Vye for one of the goodie bags being handed out to the first 50 guests. Don't fret if you miss out; mocktails will help ease the pain. Think apricot basil elixir, with apricot balsamic, ginger beer & apricot LaCroix. And there's also something known as a Parmesan wheel cracking?? 928 Avocado Avenue (inside Corona del Mar Plaza), (949) 759-1185; www.bakerandolive.com.

Celebrate good times. Come on!
Celebrate good times. Come on!
Photo by John Gilhooley

Blackmarket Bakery DTSA Turns 1! - Santa Ana
Swing by one of the best bakeries in OC for a celebration. From 6-8 p.m. this Saturday, check out pastry demos, raffles and cookie decorating. Chef Rachel will have drinks and snacks (plus cake cutting at 7). Can't wait!
211 North Broadway, (714) 571-0801; www.blackmarketbakery.com.

Johnny Rockets CEO John Fuller, nickel-and-diming it...
Johnny Rockets CEO John Fuller, nickel-and-diming it...
©2010 STUDIO LAMBERT

Johnny Rockets Grand Reopening - Orange
Also on Saturday, a spot teens can't seem to get enough of has a quick flip remodel. The doors to this Rockets outlet open at 11 a.m., with the first 100 diners eligible for free meals for a year. 20 City Boulevard West, Space 916, (714) 385-0086; www.johnnyrockets.com.

Wine not?EXPAND
Wine not?
Photo courtesy Five Crowns

Serra Vineyards Wine Dinner at Five Crowns - Corona del Mar
Going on next Thursday the 16th, seating is still available for five paired courses, thanks to Liz Wan of Serra Vineyards. The $85 price tag includes all food and beverage pairings. Learn the differences between Tempranillo, Cabernet Franc and Pinot Noir while Chef Kling cooks up a storm. Think lamb barbacoa, beet salad and mushroom raviolo in the lineup. Give Five Crowns a call to reserve. 3801 East Coast Highway, (949) 760-0331; www.thefivecrowns.com

Cheers to you and you and you and you!EXPAND
Cheers to you and you and you and you!

Coming Soon: Burns Supper at Sir Winston's February 17 - Long Beach
Whiskey fans should head to the Queen Mary next Friday for their partying pleasure. The good times roll at 6:45 p.m. with haggis, whiskey and a traditional Scottish four-course dinner, dedicated to classic poet Robert Burns. Expect a boatload of music and dancing, plus admission to the Rock Yer Kilt celebration outside until midnight. Tickets are $99 online; $125 at the door. The Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, (562) 499-1657; www.queenmary.com.

We trust Chef Yvon's plating
We trust Chef Yvon's plating
Kimberly Valenzuela

Save the Date: 2nd Annual Truffle Dinner at The Winery - Tustin
Chef Yvon Goetz recently posted details regarding his March 2 black truffle dinner. Our favorite notes include Santa Barbara prawn and duck confit risotto, beef tenderloin Wellington and warm Callebaut chocolate & black truffle cake. This one-night-only event will run you $195, food only ($100 more for wine pairings). We think it's safe to say this will be one delicious dinner. 2547 Park Avenue, (714) 258-7600; www.thewineryrestaurant.net.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Johnny Rockets
More Info
More Info

321 W. Katella Ave.
Anaheim, CA 92802

714-491-1800

miles
Blackmarket Bakery
More Info
More Info

211 N. Broadway
Santa Ana, CA 92701

714-571-0801

blackmarketbakery.com

miles
Sir Winston's Aboard the Queen Mary
More Info
More Info

1126 Queens Highway
Long Beach, CA 90802

562-499-1657

www.queenmary.com

miles
baker & olive
More Info
More Info

928 Avocado Ave.
Corona del Mar, CA 92625

949-759-1185

www.bakerandolive.com

miles
FIVE CROWNS
More Info
More Info

3801 E. Coast Highway
Corona Del Mar, CA 92625

949-760-0331

www.lawrysonline.com/fivecrowns_gen_info.asp

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >