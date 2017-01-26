OC Grub Guide 1/26-2/1: To The Sea

Round and round it goes Anne Marie Panoringan

The rain has come and gone, leaving us with cleaner cars and a desire to get out of the house. Head to the beach cities for some tasty options, or drive inland to try something new. You'll find those things and then some in this week's Grub Guide.

Ryan Lopiccolo and Jai Snowdon of Pie-Not Photo by Eleonor Segura

Australia Day at PIE-NOT - Huntington Beach

Stop by their Pacific City location today to celebrate the holiday with live music from Trevor Green between 1-3 p.m. and $5 deals on the perfect handhelds all day long. Tucked inside Lot 579, spend your lunch or dinner with one of our favorites. 21010 Pacific Coast Highway, (949) 650-7437; www.pienot.com.

EXPAND FREE!! Photo courtesy Falasophy

Falasophy Grand Opening - Santa Ana

As Edwin recently reported, the luxe lonchera known as Falasophy has expanded to include a spot inside 4th Street Market. Best known for their hummus and falafel combinations, they will be giving away orders of spicy falafel tacos plus orange blossom lemonade to the first 100 guests this Saturday starting at 11 a.m. If the photo above doesn't make you the least bit hungry, then move out of the way—- we want our share. 201 East 4th Street, (949) 345-5018; www.falasophy.com.

Fish Camp is good grub OC Weekly archives

Fish Camp Clam Bake - Sunset Beach

If shellfish is more your style, then continue along PCH to Fish Camp between 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday for their quarterly clam bake. This easygoing dinner includes live music, prizes and games for the entire family. 16600 Pacific Coast Highway, (562) 592-2267; www.samsfishcamp.com.

The Althaus rules Jonathan Ho

Basilic Celebrates 20 Years In February - Balboa Island

This long-standing establishment plans to offer nightly specials during their month-long celebration. We hear some dishes will come from Basilic's original menu. For all the details, visit their website at the beginning of the month. 217 Marine Avenue, (949) 673-0570; www.basilicrestaurant.com.

EXPAND Amar in his element. Anne Marie Panoringan

C-CAP Dinner Featuring Amar Santana - Long Beach

James Republic plans to host the cooking of Top Chef finalist and C-CAP scholar Amar Santana on February 8 during a Winter Harvest Benefit dinner. He will be joining James Republic Chef David MacLennan and Chef-Restaurateur Dean James Max in their kitchen during this multi-course feast. Participate in the live auction while enjoying your cocktail. Proceeds from dinner will go towards the Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP), assisting students pursue their dreams in the hospitality industry. 500 East 1st Street, (562) 901-0235; www.jamesrepublic.com.

