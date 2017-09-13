Sexy Mothercluckers: Here's the Best Fried Chicken At OC Food Halls

Good morning! Anne Marie Panoringan

Where's the beef? It got scared off by the flocks of chicken coops taking real estate in Orange County. You may think we're joking, but we were surprised by what a difference a year makes. If you feel like chicken tonight, look no further than our roundup.

Getting (Nashville) hot in here Photo courtesy Rooster Republic

McFadden Public Market - Santa Ana

Rooster Republic's Nashville Hot Chicken: A balanced blend of heat and sweet, they're taking flight with this spicy take on our fine feathered friend. Order it in Medium, Hot, Wild or Intense. And throw in some mashed potatoes with red gravy for good measure. Insider tip: If breakfast is more your thing, then order Rooster's hot chicken biscuit (served only on weekends). 515 N Main St, (714) 850-0241; www.eatroosterrepublic.com.

Gravy train Photo courtesy Burnt Crumbs

Lot 579 - Huntington Beach

Southern Fried Chicken Biscuit Sandwich from Burnt Crumbs: Available all day, every day, this handy meal is all about that country gravy. Then we get pulled in by Sriracha honey and garlic potato spread. One of many choices that'll have you needing a nap right after, the Burnt family does chicken right. If you can't make it out to HB, you have a second chance in Irvine's Los Olivos plaza. 21058 Pacific Coast Hwy, (714) 374-0777; www.burntcrumbs.com.

Hand model: Us Photo by Brian Feinzimer

Anaheim Packing House

Sweetbird's Chef-Driven Fried Chicken Sandwiches: Our newest entry is found on the first floor of Packing House (R.I.P. Vitaly). A trio of flavors include an Citrus (Our favorite!), Smokey and their Original Sweetbird. Imagine a hot, honey-glazed fried chicken on custom OC Baking Company bread and crunchy slaw tossed to-order. Now after you wipe the drool off, be sure to include a side of crisp smashed potatoes with your meal. Future iterations of the Sweetbird will offer multiple heat levels to choose from. 440 S Anaheim Blvd, Ste 107, (714) 905-9832; www.eatsweetbird.com.

Do you poutine? Photo courtesy The Kroft

Union Market - Tustin

The Kroft's Country Fried Chicken Poutine: While their Fried Chicken Sandwich is one of the standout menu items, there's definitely something to be said for nuggets of meat layered over cheese curds and fries. Then again, their Japanese Katsu Curry version has togarashi and radish (Who are we kidding? We heart katsu curry!) Originating in Anaheim, Kroft brought its goodness and beer taps to Tustin. Now we never have to drive near the Orange Crush to get our fix. 2493 Park Ave, Ste 2, (714) 259-1132; www.thekroft.com.

Winging it Photo courtesy Wingman Kitchen

4th Street Market - Santa Ana

Wingman Kitchen's Main Chicks: These finger-licking good wings are spiced to-order and come in 6, 10 or 15 piece batches. The fan favorite is their Cluckin' Good style (sweet garlic soy). For something different, order the Buff Chick infused with Sriracha. Just don't rub your eyes afterwards. 201 E 4th St, (714) 486-0700; www.4thstreetmarket.com/wingman.

Burritos are life Photo courtesy Two Birds

TRADE - Irvine

Mac & Cheese Fried Chicken Burrito at Two Birds: An off-menu item, their picture speaks a thousand words. It's exactly what it sounds like. We're pretty sure you can request your bird grilled or fried, but you already know the right answer to that question. We think it's good use of our lunch money. Hint: Sauce your bird with both their signature sauces and bottles of heat! 2222 Michelson Dr, Ste 216, (949) 932-0420; www.twobirdsrestaurant.com.

