OC Food Movers And Shakers: Seabirds, South Coast Plaza And Sushi Donuts?!

On the Line: Michael Pham of Anchor Hitch


OC Food Movers And Shakers: Seabirds, South Coast Plaza And Sushi Donuts?!

Friday, February 17, 2017 at 8:16 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Can you dig it?
Can you dig it?
Photo courtesy Andy Nguyen
We have the perfect storm of local, corporate and trending news to report. What better way to start a holiday weekend? But we digress . . .Here's all the scoop that's fit to print.

Seabirds expanding to Long Beach!

We were made privy to a groundbreaking this week by one of the best former luxe loncheras to hit the road. Their plant-based cuisine not only grew to a Costa Mesa brick-and-mortar, but is now branching out to LA county. Once complete, you'll be able to find Seabirds LBC at 975 E. 4th Street. Features from Citron Design Group include a patio, wood-fired oven, bar and open kitchen. With a continued focus on their core values (quality products, seasonal ingredients, wholesome food, honesty and integrity, and embracing sustainability), the team that includes Stephanie Morgan and Bill Denton is ready to rock-n-roll with location number two. Congratulations!

Meat you in Costa Mesa!
Meat you in Costa Mesa!
Photo courtesy Barilla Restaurants

Barilla Restaurant Headed to South Coast Plaza

Despite the departure of Marche Moderne, Costa Mesa's retail mecca is full steam ahead. No formal statement has been made, but signage on the former Rainforest Cafe space (once rumored to be the relocated McDonald's space) indicate the New York-based brand is headed to the West Coast. Barilla Restaurants believe in a Mediterranean diet, "One of the healthiest ways of eating in the world: pasta, bread, fruit and vegetables are our daily choice." Featuring over a dozen pasta dishes, they also boast a variety of pizza, panini and salad options. Overseeing the SCP operation is Stefano Albino, who has a work history that includes both Patina Restaurant Group and Real Mex Restaurants.

Can you dig it?
Can you dig it?
Photo courtesy Andy Nguyen

Sushi Donuts in Fountain Valley!

Project Poke, best known for their poke burritos, expands their menu for a limited time starting today! Filled with your choice of avocado furikake, spicy tuna or imitation crab, these round beauties are priced at $4.50 a pop. Co-owner Andy Nguyen elaborated on the idea, "The Sushi Donut was the team just having fun in the kitchen. We wanted to make something familiar, fun on the eyes, and that (most importantly) tastes great!" We can just picture the lines out the door. Project Poke is located at 16051 Brookhurst St, (714) 468-3809.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
