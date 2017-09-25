menu

Now Open: Paper Lantern Dumpling House, The Hungry Royal, and MORE!

Now Open: Paper Lantern Dumpling House, The Hungry Royal, and MORE!

Monday, September 25, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Edwin Goei
The Boss
Edwin Goei
Burger Boss, the burger chain that allows you to customize your burger order via a giant touch screen, has opened at the Village at Tustin Legacy. The official grand opening festivities will happen this Saturday, September 30.

15080 Kensington Park Dr, Tustin CA 92782

Paper Lantern Dumpling House by Allan Tea of the Capital Seafood empire has opened in the spot that was formerly Guppy Tea House in Irvine Diamond Jamboree. The restaurant features juicy pork dumplings made from recipes by his partner, Kenny Lim, whose family owns Mama Lu's and executed by an ex-Din Tai Fung chef.

2730 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92606

Dough & Arrow, the dessert and cookie shop started by a pair of ex-food truck chefs, has taken over the space left by Duke Bakery in Costa Mesa. Pastries, cookies, "cup 'o dough", coffee and cookie milks are offered.

3033 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Bear Cheese Tart, which offers mini Hokkaido-style mini cheesecake tarts made with Philadelphia cheese, yogurt and sea salt, has opened inside Union Market at The District in Tustin. Flavors include original, chocolate, strawberry, mango and blueberry.

2493 Park Ave, Tustin, CA 92782

A new Thai restaurant called Khao Hom Thai Bistro has opened in Laguna Hills. The usual Thai favorites are offered, but also noodle bowls with tom yum and tom kha as broths.

24881 Alicia Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA 92653

A British food truck started by a London-born chef has started roaming the streets of OC. The Hungry Royal's menu includes fish fingers, bangers & mash, sausage rolls, Scotch eggs, and scones for dessert.

thehungryroyal.com, (949) 228-0852

Edwin Goei
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

