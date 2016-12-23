(Mostly) Edible Sanrio-Themed Presents!

Three cheers for Hello Kitty! Dustin Ames

Sanrio knows marketing. Don't believe us? Check out its many collaborations with regard to food and clothing. For the Hello Kitty/My Melody/Sanrio fan in your life, here are all the possibilities this holiday season!

Quartet of dessert Anne Marie Panoringan

BoxLunch collaboration/cookies & clothing

The first (and second and third) time we strolled past BoxLunch, we expected a menu. Turns out, it's quite the pop-culture shop. This recent collab finds the store promoting a series of clothing, accessories and other collectibles. We're digging the items featuring Gudetama, a lazy egg. When you reach the registers, look down and decide which cookie you feel like today. 753 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine, (949) 753-1391.

Raise the roof! Photo courtesy Hello Kitty Cafe

Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Container gingerbread houses!

Drive toward the El Toro Y in Irvine for an edible exclusive. Fully assembled, Kitty-themed gingerbread homes can be bought at Irvine Spectrum until they run out. We heard deliveries are made multiple times daily to keep up with demand. $50 will get you one adorable home for your taste buds. 93 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine.

EXPAND Cuteness overload Photo courtesy Sanrio

Melody Ehsani x My Melody collection

While Kitty may get most of the love, her supporting cast deserves time in the spotlight. Take, for instance, OG character My Melody. She has a fan in designer Melody Ehsani, who currently features a line of urban clothing and jewelry to celebrate our pink-eared cutie. Okay, it's not food, but c'mon! This is our childhood! www.melodyehsani.com.

Hello Kitty wine sales at South Coast Plaza

By the bottle or by the case, you can purchase and pour to your heart's content in Costa Mesa. At Antonello and Quattro Caffe, the only restaurants selling this special varietal, you can pick up a single bottle of Sweet Pink in a custom logo bag for $30; a case of 12 will run you $280. A rosy way to ring in the new year? Perhaps. Antontello Ristorante, 3800 Plaza Dr., Costa Mesa, (714) 751-7153. Quattro Caffe, 3333 Bristol St., Ste. 1201, Costa Mesa, (714) 754-0300.

EXPAND One of each, please. Photo courtesy Sanrio

ColourPop new color line!

Let's say you have a friend who is picky with food and doesn't drink. Why are they your friend? Never mind. What you do know is they love makeup. The newest hues from ColourPop's collaboration were just launched, and they include Ribbon (a rich blue-red), Milk Bottle (a midtone pink) and Mimmy (a rich, smoky mauve). With glossy lip prices starting at 6 bucks, what's not to love? www.colourpop.com.