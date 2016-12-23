menu

(Mostly) Edible Sanrio-Themed Presents!

On the Line: Audra D. Wilford Of MaxLove Project


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

(Mostly) Edible Sanrio-Themed Presents!

Friday, December 23, 2016 at 5:59 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Three cheers for Hello Kitty!
Three cheers for Hello Kitty!
Dustin Ames
A A

Sanrio knows marketing. Don't believe us? Check out its many collaborations with regard to food and clothing. For the Hello Kitty/My Melody/Sanrio fan in your life, here are all the possibilities this holiday season!

Quartet of dessert
Quartet of dessert
Anne Marie Panoringan

BoxLunch collaboration/cookies & clothing
The first (and second and third) time we strolled past BoxLunch, we expected a menu. Turns out, it's quite the pop-culture shop. This recent collab finds the store promoting a series of clothing, accessories and other collectibles. We're digging the items featuring Gudetama, a lazy egg. When you reach the registers, look down and decide which cookie you feel like today. 753 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine, (949) 753-1391.

Raise the roof!
Raise the roof!
Photo courtesy Hello Kitty Cafe

Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Container gingerbread houses!
Drive toward the El Toro Y in Irvine for an edible exclusive. Fully assembled, Kitty-themed gingerbread homes can be bought at Irvine Spectrum until they run out. We heard deliveries are made multiple times daily to keep up with demand. $50 will get you one adorable home for your taste buds. 93 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine.

Cuteness overloadEXPAND
Cuteness overload
Photo courtesy Sanrio

Melody Ehsani x My Melody collection
While Kitty may get most of the love, her supporting cast deserves time in the spotlight. Take, for instance, OG character My Melody. She has a fan in designer Melody Ehsani, who currently features a line of urban clothing and jewelry to celebrate our pink-eared cutie. Okay, it's not food, but c'mon! This is our childhood! www.melodyehsani.com.

Three cheers for Hello Kitty!
Three cheers for Hello Kitty!
Dustin Ames

Hello Kitty wine sales at South Coast Plaza
By the bottle or by the case, you can purchase and pour to your heart's content in Costa Mesa. At Antonello and Quattro Caffe, the only restaurants selling this special varietal, you can pick up a single bottle of Sweet Pink in a custom logo bag for $30; a case of 12 will run you $280. A rosy way to ring in the new year? Perhaps. Antontello Ristorante, 3800 Plaza Dr., Costa Mesa, (714) 751-7153. Quattro Caffe, 3333 Bristol St., Ste. 1201, Costa Mesa, (714) 754-0300.

One of each, please.EXPAND
One of each, please.
Photo courtesy Sanrio

ColourPop new color line!
Let's say you have a friend who is picky with food and doesn't drink. Why are they your friend? Never mind. What you do know is they love makeup. The newest hues from ColourPop's collaboration were just launched, and they include Ribbon (a rich blue-red), Milk Bottle (a midtone pink) and Mimmy (a rich, smoky mauve). With glossy lip prices starting at 6 bucks, what's not to love? www.colourpop.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Irvine Spectrum Center
More Info
More Info

71 Fortune Dr.
Irvine, CA 92618

949-753-5180

www.shopirvinespectrumcenter.com

miles
Antonello Ristorante
More Info
More Info

3800 S. Plaza Dr.
Santa Ana, CA 92704

714-751-7153

www.antonello.com

miles
Quattro Caffe
More Info
More Info

3333 Bristol St.
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

714-754-0300

www.quattrocaffe.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 OC Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >