OC Grub Guide 4/6-4/12: Let Them Eat Meat

Gulp Photo courtesy Taco Brat

We celebrate all things tasty, whether it's sweet or savory, hot or chilled. This week's edition of Grub Guide includes an anniversary, a film screening and quite a bit of protein. Hey, we never claimed this was a low-calorie column!

EXPAND Wait, they make margs? Photo courtesy Lucille's

Lucille's "Round Up" Fundraiser For Autism Awareness - all locations

All month long, the Smokehouse BBQ brand is giving diners the opportunity to make a donation to charity Autism Speaks. If they choose to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, the difference will be your contribution. Lucille's is also pouring a special drink for World Autism Month: the Blueberry and Basil Margarita (pictured). For each one sold, $1 of this El Jimador Reposado Tequila-based cocktail will also go to charity. Eat up, drink up, round up! For more information, visit www.lucillesbbq.com.

Celebrations are in order Photo courtesy Portillo's

Portillo's Celebrates 54 With Free Cake - Buena Park

The only OC outpost of this sausage chain is throwing an anniversary party, complete with cake! Drop in TODAY to receive a celebratory slice of fresh-baked chocolate deliciousness for only 54-cents. Dig out that change from your cup holder and treat yourself! And if you can't make it out to Buena Park, sign up for their Birthday Club and receive a voucher for one during birthday week. 8390 La Palma Ave, (714) 220-6400; www.portillos.com.

EXPAND GMO this! Photo courtesy Island Earth

Island Earth Film Screening At Ecology Center - San Juan Capistrano

This Friday, be a part of a special screening for a film by Cyrus Sutton. The future of island farming and the effect GMOs have on it is explored in this documentary-style feature. A picnic-style dinner will be served prior, and showtime begins after sundown (7:15-ish). For more information and to inquire about tickets, visit the Island Earth website. 32701 Alipaz St, (949) 443-4223; www.theecologycenter.org.

EXPAND Soup's on! Photo courtesy South County Outreach

Coming Soon: Empty Bowls Fundraiser - Laguna Niguel

Diners are given a hand-crafted bowl, which doubles as serveware and a memento for the evening (reminding them of those whose bowls are empty) to be filled with the offerings of many local restaurants. South County Outreach is hosting their annual event at El Niguel Country Club on April 20. Hanna's, Angelina's and Sundried Tomato Cafe are just a few of the expected tastes.Tickets are $110 per person, and can be purchased here. 23700 Clubhouse Dr, (949) 496-5767; www.elniguelcc.com.

Meat me at the mall Photo courtesy 100eats

Meat Street, presented by Spam and Foodbeast - Santa Ana

The date is April 22. The place: Main Place mall's parking lot. The purpose: To eat. Duh. Get your extreme protein fix later this month. Participating eateries include Bruxie, Meat Up BBQ, DogHaus, Elbows Mac N Cheese and many more. Select your ticket and session, then prepare to have a good time. 2800 N Main St, (714) 547-7800; www.shopmainplacemall.com.

Gulp Photo courtesy Taco Brat