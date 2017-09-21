OC Grub Guide 9/21-9/27(ish): Putting the Fun In Fundraising

EXPAND You say potato; we say brunch Photo courtesy Andrei's Conscious Cuisine & Cocktails

There are many ways to support a cause, but our favorite involves food. Here's a quick rundown of some local events and specials, including a few ways to put your hard-earned cashola to good use.

For a good cause Photo courtesy MaxLove Project

MaxLove Project App-Off - Irvine

Although this Saturday's Farm to Fork dinner at Tanaka Farms is all but sold out, their pre-dinner festivities aren't. Nicknamed the App-Off, folks can sample, mingle and vote for their favorite small bite of the night. Participating chefs include Zov Karamardian of Zov's Restaurants, Michael Puglisi of Electric City Butcher, Greg Daniels of Haven Gastropub and Cathy McKnight of Eilo. Our interview with Audra of MaxLove Project is found here, and your ticket link is on this page. Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. 5380 3/4 University Dr, (949) 653-2100; www.tanakafarms.com.

Welcome back! Photo courtesy Farm Lot 59

Re-opening of Farmstand 59 - Long Beach

Our friends at Farm Lot 59 are back with their fresh produce starting this Saturday. Get in your board shorts and muumuu dress (not required) and head on over for some Hawaiian bbq, island dancing, chill vibes and seasonal farm shopping. Stock up on free range eggs, freshly baked baguettes and more from local farms and vendors. They'll be open between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 2714 California Ave; www.farmlot59.org.

Ka-POW! Photo courtesy Lauren Gruel

Bracken's Kitchen & Slapfish September Fundraiser - Huntington Beach

There's still time to participate in a special promotion by Chefs Bill Bracken and Andrew Gruel. The end goal is to raise upwards of $10,000 for Bracken's Kitchen to purchase an additional luxe lonchera to help with compassionate feeding and "Catering for a Cause". To quote Bill from our On the Line interview with him a year ago,

"Having worked in luxury hotels for the past 30 years, I wanted to cook and serve the same quality of food for those people who are struggling and in need. At the end of the day, we are running a catering kitchen that is no different than the hotel kitchens that I have led over the years. The only difference is our guests do not have the means to pay for their food."



Diners have two ways to support the cause. Option one is to donate $10 towards Bracken's Kitchen via their website before the 30th. As a thank you, you'll receive a notoriously tasty, signature Lobster Roll when you bring your receipt to the flagship Slapfish location in Huntington Beach. As for the second option, take a gander at the photo above. This is the Sweet Pow Shrimp & Lobster Bowl. Have one of these before the end of the month, and Slapfish will donate half of all sales of this particular menu item to Bracken's Kitchen. Everyone benefits, so what are you waiting for? Oh, the address! 19696 Beach Blvd, (714) 963-3900; www.slapfishrestaurant.com.

Psssst. Pass the lumpia! Photo courtesy Irenia

Pulutan Hour at Irenia - Santa Ana

Did you know the bar is the place to be at Irenia these days? They recently launched Pulutan Hour Tuesday through Thursday evenings from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (Friday and Saturday from 10-11 p.m.). De-stress and decompress after a long day with dollar discounts on cocktails and beer. We're ready to order their specially-priced crispy Dilis, addictive Lumpia and Spicy Banana Ketchup Wings— all for $5. See you after work. 400 N Broadway, (657) 245-3466; www.ireniarestaurant.com.

EXPAND We call dibs on the cheese! Photo courtesy North Italia

North Italia Community Dinner - Irvine

Explore different regions of Italy via North Italia's recurring dinners.Their final one for 2017 pertains to the area of Marche. Chef Adam Brown's four-course feast includes filled pasta with taleggio cheese, prosciutto and braised greens. We also spotted a veal course, plus an elaborate cheese platter to finish.Tickets are going for $65, and your dinner includes wine pairings. Mangia! 2957 Michelson Dr, (949) 629-7060; www.northitaliarestaurant.com.

