On the Line: Victor and Alfonso Torres of El Pepino Loco

OC Weekly's Viva los Tacos is going down this Saturday, and after drooling over El Pepino Loco's Instagram account, I knew they'd make one tasty interview. Victor Torres may be the spokesman in my Q & A, but chef/relative Alfonso is our photographer's subject in the kitchen, as Audrey's photos show.

Where can customers usually find you? Do you have a regular route?

We currently have two stops. The first is at 2020 E. First St., Santa Ana, which is our main one. Our second is at 2717 S. Main St., Santa Ana. We are also located inside Santa Ana College. We are currently working on a second truck for more locations.

What do you suggest for first-timers?

I suggest trying one of each, or sharing with your friends with our shareable options and portions.