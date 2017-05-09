Celebrating OC Moms: Mother's Day Roundup 2017

Bruno wants to see you for Mother's Day! Meranda Carter/OC Weekly

Have you made plans for this Sunday yet? Mom wants more than flowers and chocolates— she wants quality time with loved ones. Pick up the phone after checking out a few ideas.

EXPAND Real men wear pink Photo courtesy Twenty Eight

Twenty Eight Restaurant - Irvine

The kitchen is open for this very special day. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chef Jay can be found in the kitchen working on a trio of Benedicts, Kurobuta Char Siu Pork and Kumquat Caramel Flan, among other specialties. Snow Crab Legs, Shrimp Ceviche and Oyster Shooters make this $40 feast ($19 for kids three to 10) a delightful one. Reservations recommended. 19530 Jamboree Rd, (949) 852-2828; www.twentyeightoc.com.

EXPAND Cowboy skillet hash Sam Wells Photography

Bad to the Bone - San Juan Capistrano

Former On the Line subject Marty Wells has a weekend brunch lined up for those seeking hearty fare in south county. We're digging the smoked beef brisket hash featured above, with tomatillo salsa and fried eggs for $12.95. Chocolate pecan pies and green chili lobster bisque are just part of their a la carte menu. 31738 Rancho Viejo Rd, (949) 218-0227; www.badtothebone-bbq.com.

EXPAND And now for something a little different Photo courtesy Nixon Library

Nixon Library - Yorba Linda

How about brunch in a presidential library? You can do that in Orange County, thanks to Nixon. From a red carpet arrival to feasting in the White House East Room, tequila and lime cured salmon and a sweets station, expect a historic afternoon. Plus, museum admission is included in the cost. Photo ops in the rose gardens! 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd (714) 983-9120; www.nixonlibrary.gov.

Pinkie up Sweet Tea Party Rentals

Spring Tea Garden - Fullerton

This special event venue is known for an afternoon tea service. Don one of their vintage hats and make your selection from over 40 types of tea. Complete with finger sandwiches, cranberry-orange scones with cream and even more sweets, it's hard to beat the $20 price tag. Reservations only. 501 N Harbor Blvd, (714) 447-0579; www.springfieldbanquet.com.

Bruno wants to see you for Mother's Day! Meranda Carter/OC Weekly

Christ Cathedral - Garden Grove

Sunday's open buffet includes selections prepared by Sir Bruno Serato. Frisee, Orange, Fennel and Asparagus salad, New England Chowder, Smoked Salmon and Roasted Beef Tri-tip in Marsala Sauce are just a sampling of dishes. And yes, you'll see some pasta there. Service is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 13280 Chapman Ave, (714) 528-6888 or email info@whcatering.com.

Eat your heart out Photo courtesy Portillo's

Portillo's - Buena Park

Delicious dessert at a place not known for their desserts is back for a limited time. Order ahead for pick-up, or ship to someone far away one of Portillo's heart-shaped specialties. Chocoholics will also benefit the American Red Cross, as a portion of proceeds from the sale of these sweets will go to ARC. Shipped cakes include a spatula and DIY frosting for $34.99 ($14.99 if you're picking up). 8390 La Palma Ave, (714) 220-6400; www.portillos.com.

