Celebrating OC Moms: Mother's Day Roundup 2017

Celebrating OC Moms: Mother's Day Roundup 2017

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 7:36 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Bruno wants to see you for Mother's Day!
Bruno wants to see you for Mother's Day!
Meranda Carter/OC Weekly
Have you made plans for this Sunday yet? Mom wants more than flowers and chocolates— she wants quality time with loved ones. Pick up the phone after checking out a few ideas.

Real men wear pinkEXPAND
Real men wear pink
Photo courtesy Twenty Eight

Twenty Eight Restaurant - Irvine
The kitchen is open for this very special day. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chef Jay can be found in the kitchen working on a trio of Benedicts, Kurobuta Char Siu Pork and Kumquat Caramel Flan, among other specialties. Snow Crab Legs, Shrimp Ceviche and Oyster Shooters make this $40 feast ($19 for kids three to 10) a delightful one. Reservations recommended. 19530 Jamboree Rd, (949) 852-2828; www.twentyeightoc.com.

Cowboy skillet hashEXPAND
Cowboy skillet hash
Sam Wells Photography

Bad to the Bone - San Juan Capistrano
Former On the Line subject Marty Wells has a weekend brunch lined up for those seeking hearty fare in south county. We're digging the smoked beef brisket hash featured above, with tomatillo salsa and fried eggs for $12.95. Chocolate pecan pies and green chili lobster bisque are just part of their a la carte menu. 31738 Rancho Viejo Rd, (949) 218-0227; www.badtothebone-bbq.com.

And now for something a little differentEXPAND
And now for something a little different
Photo courtesy Nixon Library

Nixon Library - Yorba Linda
How about brunch in a presidential library? You can do that in Orange County, thanks to Nixon. From a red carpet arrival to feasting in the White House East Room, tequila and lime cured salmon and a sweets station, expect a historic afternoon. Plus, museum admission is included in the cost. Photo ops in the rose gardens! 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd (714) 983-9120; www.nixonlibrary.gov.

Pinkie up
Pinkie up
Sweet Tea Party Rentals

Spring Tea Garden - Fullerton
This special event venue is known for an afternoon tea service. Don one of their vintage hats and make your selection from over 40 types of tea. Complete with finger sandwiches, cranberry-orange scones with cream and even more sweets, it's hard to beat the $20 price tag. Reservations only. 501 N Harbor Blvd, (714) 447-0579; www.springfieldbanquet.com.

Bruno wants to see you for Mother's Day!
Bruno wants to see you for Mother's Day!
Meranda Carter/OC Weekly

Christ Cathedral - Garden Grove
Sunday's open buffet includes selections prepared by Sir Bruno Serato. Frisee, Orange, Fennel and Asparagus salad, New England Chowder, Smoked Salmon and Roasted Beef Tri-tip in Marsala Sauce are just a sampling of dishes. And yes, you'll see some pasta there. Service is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 13280 Chapman Ave, (714) 528-6888 or email info@whcatering.com.

Portillo's - Buena Park
Delicious dessert at a place not known for their desserts is back for a limited time. Order ahead for pick-up, or ship to someone far away one of Portillo's heart-shaped specialties. Chocoholics will also benefit the American Red Cross, as a portion of proceeds from the sale of these sweets will go to ARC. Shipped cakes include a spatula and DIY frosting for $34.99 ($14.99 if you're picking up). 8390 La Palma Ave, (714) 220-6400; www.portillos.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
