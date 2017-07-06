menu

OC Grub Guide 7/6-7/12: Blackmarket, BBQ and Breakfast Burritos!

OC Grub Guide 7/6-7/12: Blackmarket, BBQ and Breakfast Burritos!

Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 8:01 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Spam-a-lot
Spam-a-lot
Anne Marie Panoringan
July is full of activity as we jump right into things. Vegans can head over to their very own festival, while home cooks can learn from one of our favorite chefs. And let's not forget the dining special happening at Old Vine Cafe. It's a good thing you've got us here to steer you in the right direction. Now go out there and eat already!

Meat you there!
Meat you there!
Anne Marie Panoringan

Philly's Best Debuts BBQ Favorites - multiple locations
 Starting today, you can officially get your hands on a few summertime specials at your local Philly's Best. The quartet of eats share something in common: all feature meats smothered in a sweet BBQ sauce. Try it on a salad, burger, cheesesteak on Amoroso roll or a chicken cheesesteak (our new fave)! Add an order of fries and maybe a Tastykake, and you're golden. Check out their website for your nearest PB. www.eatphillysbest.com.

Cuteness (and meatless)
Cuteness (and meatless)
Long Beach Vegan Festival

Long Beach Vegan Festival at Rainbow Lagoon Park
A chili cook off! Live music! Kids area! It's all that and a bag of veggie chips this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cool off in their beer garden before, during or after sampling all the goods. We'll be searching for that dish above. Tickets can be found on their Eventbrite page. 400 E Shoreline Dr; www.lbveganfest.com.

Spam-a-lot
Spam-a-lot
Anne Marie Panoringan

Glee Donuts and Burgers Grand Opening - Anaheim
 When a storefront is ready to debut their second location, it's time to get excited. The corner of Ball and Beach is the lucky recipient of a shop that's way more than the name describes. How about Garlic Fries topped with a drizzle of olive oil and chopped garlic? We are currently crushing on their Spamurrito and Blueberry Donuts. Head over this Sunday morning to celebrate Anaheim's launch. The first 100 guests are treated to a legit breakfast burrito, and the next 100 will receive a free donut. Fun Fact: Glee's burgers are also nationally ranked. 3024 W Ball Rd, Ste A, (714) 816-5777; www.gleednb.com.

Ten glorious years!EXPAND
Ten glorious years!
Old Vine Cafe

Celebrate a Decade of Dining at Old Vine Cafe - Costa Mesa
Chef Mark McDonald created a fabulous, four-course tasting menu to diners wanting to join in on Old Vine's 10 year anniversary. It's so lovely, your $95 includes wine pairings and is available throughout the month of July. Start with an Insalata di Frutti di Mare (seafood salad), then move on to Pulled Duck Leg with Corn Bread, Pork Rib Orecchiette and Pistachio Orange Cream Torta to finish. Take your favorite dining companion and make a toast to Chef Mark. 2937 Bristol St, (714) 545-1411; www.oldvinecafe.com.

How sweet it is!EXPAND
How sweet it is!
Brian Feinzimer/OC Weekly

Save the Date: Summer Tasting Party - Santa Ana
Blackmarket Bakery knows how to make things sweeter for diners. This Saturday, they'll have a little shindig in DTSA from 6-8 p.m. Expect some live tunes, giveaways and those yummy free samples. It's like happy hour, but better. 211 N Broadway, (714) 571-0801; www.blackmarketbakery.com.

Cook Cook!
Cook Cook!
Brian Feinzimer

Mix Mix Cooking Classes - Santa Ana
Looking for something to do on a Saturday morning? Chef Ross will be teaching private cooking classes at 11 a.m. With a new curriculum menu weekly, his three-course seminar is also interactive, meaning you not only watch and learn, but taste everything while sipping mimosas! Groups as large as 10 can register for this $100 class. Contact the restaurant directly to request a date. 300 N Main St, (714) 836-5158; www.mixmixkitchenbar.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
