OC Movers and Shakers: Eggslice Pop Up Coming To OC Mix!

EXPAND *Drool* Photo by Anne Watson

It's no secret that breakfast is this writer's favorite meal of the day, but one of the best kept secrets this year may have been right next door to Costa Mesa's Sidecar Doughnuts. A brekkie-only concept, Eggslice found a temporary home weekends inside PIE-NOT. With handheld delights of sausage, bacon and even chicken schnitzel, it was hard to resist this ideal morning. We were sad to see them end their run last month, and begged founder Bill McMullan to keep us in the loop for future hunger pangs.

Chef Bill's hot 'n eggy sandwiches began over 18 years ago in Sydney's farmers markets. His signature condiment is a sweet and savory Chili Jam, found in all items except the smoked salmon and egg. Stateside, McMullan utilizes local talents such as OC Baking Company's brioche and West Coast Prime Meat's porky products. Creations are made to order, making each bite worth the wait.

Fortunately, the announcement of Eggslice's next pop up is at none other than The OC Mix. Their three month stint begins on Monday, July 31 inside Shuck Oyster Bar. Initial operating hours will be from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Monday through Wednesday (with the possibility of extended days/hours based on demand). Additional collaborations with BLK Brewing Company's cold brew coffee and Crema Cafe's Portuguese egg tarts mean diners will have one heck of a balanced meal on their hands. We can't wait!

Eggslice (inside Shuck Oyster Bar) 3313 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa (949) 420-0478; www.eggslice.com.

