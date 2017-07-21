menu

OC Movers and Shakers: Eggslice Pop Up Coming To OC Mix!

On the Line: Jeremy Saenz of The American Dream


OC Movers and Shakers: Eggslice Pop Up Coming To OC Mix!

Friday, July 21, 2017 at 8:58 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
It's no secret that breakfast is this writer's favorite meal of the day, but one of the best kept secrets this year may have been right next door to Costa Mesa's Sidecar Doughnuts. A brekkie-only concept, Eggslice found a temporary home weekends inside PIE-NOT. With handheld delights of sausage, bacon and even chicken schnitzel, it was hard to resist this ideal morning. We were sad to see them end their run last month, and begged founder Bill McMullan to keep us in the loop for future hunger pangs.

Chef Bill's hot 'n eggy sandwiches began over 18 years ago in Sydney's farmers markets. His signature condiment is a sweet and savory Chili Jam, found in all items except the smoked salmon and egg. Stateside, McMullan utilizes local talents such as OC Baking Company's brioche and West Coast Prime Meat's porky products. Creations are made to order, making each bite worth the wait.

Fortunately, the announcement of Eggslice's next pop up is at none other than The OC Mix. Their three month stint begins on Monday, July 31 inside Shuck Oyster Bar. Initial operating hours will be from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Monday through Wednesday (with the possibility of extended days/hours based on demand). Additional collaborations with BLK Brewing Company's cold brew coffee and Crema Cafe's Portuguese egg tarts mean diners will have one heck of a balanced meal on their hands. We can't wait!

Eggslice (inside Shuck Oyster Bar) 3313 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa (949) 420-0478; www.eggslice.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
OC Mix
3313 Hyland Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

949-375-0749

