OC Grub Guide 9/14-9/20: Tequila, Wine and Beer!
We admit, it's a boozy week here on Grub Guide. But we do our best to balance it out . . .on top of a donut (or eight!). Pick your poison and be sure to schedule a Lyft/Uber.
One for you; two for me.
Anne Marie Panoringan
Fall Flavors at PoquetDONUTS - Irvine
Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts, Cream Cheese Pastries and Thai Tea Boba drinks. Oh, my! Get your fill at this local sweet spot near the corner of Harvard and Main. If the decimation of our box 'o baked goods was any indicator, your co-workers/family/significant other will love them as well (Psst: The Pistachio Creme Brulee and Caramel Apple Pie eats were also ridiculously tasty). 17655 Harvard Ave, (949) 932-0800; www.poquetdonuts.com.
Taco Rosa's Battle of the Tequileros - Newport Beach (only)
Live mariachi, giveaways, tray-passed bites and 26 tequila and mezcal tastings await those who purchase a ticket to the fifth annual event, benefiting Newport-Mesa's Save our Youth (assisting at-risk youth through scholarship programs, education and fitness). Attendees will judge categories such as Best Reposado and Best Booth Presentation. All this and more are going down this Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at their Newport locale. Call the restaurant directly or register online to attend. 2632 San Miguel Dr, (949) 720-0980; www.tacorosa.com.
Where's Wino?, I mean, Waldo?
Photo courtesy Hotel Irvine
Hotel Irvine's Wine Harvest Festival - Irvine
Swing the family by this Sunday for a casual vino experience. Little ones can visit the petting zoo and kids' corner. Big kids will enjoy the farmers market, food offerings and lots and lots of tasting from wineries like Paul Hobbs and Justin. $40 general admission ($15 for kids 5-12) includes entry, food, self-parking and festival present. Advance tickets not required, and the festival lasts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 17900 Jamboree Rd, (949) 230-4452; www.hotelirvine.com.
What up, Jason?!
Photo courtesy Chapter One
Chapter One's Modern Times Beer Dinner - Santa Ana
If you dig your beer, then mosey over to Chef Jason's dining room next Wednesday for a tasty pairing dinner. Twice-cooked Pork Belly with Fennel + Apple Slaw will be served alongside Blazing World Imperial Red. A bit of Tuna Tataki with Yuzu Kosho is paired with Rowing Needles. To finish, a Coffee Souffle with Raspberries will be enjoyed with a Stout. Try all 5-courses for $55 starting at 7 o'clock. 227 N Broadway, (714) 355-5525; www.chapteronetml.com.
Keeping his cool
Photo by LP Hastings
Freemark Abbey at Watertable - Huntington Beach
More wine? Why, yes! This time we're headed to the beach for a Thursday night pairing. Hyatt will be hosting Freemark's Estate Ambassador, Barry Dodds, a week from now. Chef Manfred is preparing Pan-roasted Pheasant with Butternut Squash Hash and Cape Gooseberries for your 2013 Cabernet pour. There are Seared Scallops with Duck Prosciutto Crisp alongside a 2015 Chardonnay. Dessert brings a White Peach & Greek Yogurt Granita with Cinnamon Red Currant Compote and 2015 Viognier. To RSVP for this 6 p.m. seating, email watertablehb@hyatt.com or call the number listed. 21500 Pacific Coast Hwy, (714) 845-4885; www.hyatt.com.
Mentor Man
Photo courtesy Taco Maria
Taco Maria's Next Guest Chef Dinner - Costa Mesa
The date is September 23. The price tag is up there . . . .until you hear who Chef Carlos is teaming up with. Accomplished Chef Daniel Patterson won a James Beard Award for Best Chef: West in 2014. One of his restaurants, Coi, is a two-Michelin star property. His connection to Salgado is mentor, and there's a new book, The Art of Flavor: Practices and Principles for Creating Delicious Food that'll be included with your dinner reservation. For serious Taco Maria fans—scratch that, serious FOOD fans—this is your splurge dinner. Visit their website or give them a call for more information. 3313 Hyland Ave, (714) 538-8444; www.tacomaria.com.
