OC Grub Guide 10/26-11/1: All The Indulgences!

We're approaching Halloween week, so it's time to make that last Oktoberfest run and start corralling those treats! It happens to be a Costa Mesa-centric kind of week, too. Now go out there and make us proud we told you about all of these specials!

Turtle love Anne Marie Panoringan

National Chocolate Day Pop-Up at Valenza Chocolatier - Costa Mesa

Swing by The Hood Kitchen Space this Saturday to check out Valenza's Pumpkin Spice Bonbons and preview their sweet holiday collection. Tasting room hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. And yes, there will be items available for sale. It's always a good time for chocolate, right? 350 Clinton St, Ste A, (714) 549-2430; www.thehoodkitchen.com.

Get ready to witness a throwdown! Tim Melideo

Crown the Blackmarketeer's Cookie Master of 2017 - Costa Mesa

Witness a dessert throwdown as the crew at Blackmarket Bakery holds their third annual competition to see who's got the magical touch in the kitchen. Happening on Sunday from 6-7:30 p.m. at their Costa Mesa location, $8 will get you chewy, from scratch tastes of the five entries. We're curious about some of the names, like Nutter Cruncher and Trail-Mix-A-Lot. There's only one way to find out what the ruckus is about. 2937 Bristol St, (714) 662-3095; www.blackmarketbakery.com.

Giving back to our firefighters Photo courtesy The Pizza Press

Firefighter Appreciation Days at The Pizza Press - all California locations

Today and Friday, this OC Weekly Readers' Choice winner will be offering free pizzas and fountain drinks to firefighters who flash a badge at their local Pizza Press. This is in recognition of all their hard work in recent weeks in both Northern and Southern California. Or as CEO and Founder Dara Maleki puts it, "We've witnessed the devastating forest fires firsthand over the past few weeks, including the Canyon Fire 2, which was in the backyard of our headquarters in Anaheim. It is an honor to be able to offer our pizza to the firefighters responsible for combating the blaze and keeping our communities safe." www.thepizzapress.com.

Sake to us Photo by Dustin Ames

Hi-Time Sake Tasting - Costa Mesa

Keep the party going next Wednesday (a.k.a. Dia De Los Muertos) with a little sake time. Going on from 6-8 p.m., those who recycle their costume will receive half off the $20 tasting price. The theme this time around is Demons, Dragons and New Releases. Hey, we think they're playing at The Glass House next month. 250 Ogle St, (949) 650-8463; www.hitimewine.net.

Sip, Shuck, Sunset Photo courtesy Sip & Shuck

Sip & Shuck Returns to The Deck and Driftwood Kitchen - Laguna Beach

Now in its fifth year, this fundraiser for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is ready to clink glasses and slurp mollusks once again. Make your Sunday a fun day on November 5 from 2-6 p.m., and be sure to slather on the sunscreen. If you have too much fun, there's always the option to stay the night onsite at Pacific Edge Hotel (ask about their special Sip, Shuck & Stay package). Learn more at www.sipnshuck.com. 627 Sleepy Hollow Ln, (949) 474-6700; www.deckonlaguna.com.

EXPAND Wine not? Photo courtesy Watertable