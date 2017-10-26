 


Wine not?
Wine not?
Photo courtesy Watertable

OC Grub Guide 10/26-11/1: All The Indulgences!

Anne Marie Panoringan | October 26, 2017 | 8:25am
We're approaching Halloween week, so it's time to make that last Oktoberfest run and start corralling those treats! It happens to be a Costa Mesa-centric kind of week, too. Now go out there and make us proud we told you about all of these specials!

Turtle love
Turtle love
Anne Marie Panoringan

National Chocolate Day Pop-Up at Valenza Chocolatier - Costa Mesa
Swing by The Hood Kitchen Space this Saturday to check out Valenza's Pumpkin Spice Bonbons and preview their sweet holiday collection. Tasting room hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. And yes, there will be items available for sale. It's always a good time for chocolate, right? 350 Clinton St, Ste A, (714) 549-2430; www.thehoodkitchen.com.

Get ready to witness a throwdown!
Get ready to witness a throwdown!
Tim Melideo

Crown the Blackmarketeer's Cookie Master of 2017 - Costa Mesa
Witness a dessert throwdown as the crew at Blackmarket Bakery holds their third annual competition to see who's got the magical touch in the kitchen. Happening on Sunday from 6-7:30 p.m. at their Costa Mesa location, $8 will get you chewy, from scratch tastes of the five entries. We're curious about some of the names, like Nutter Cruncher and Trail-Mix-A-Lot. There's only one way to find out what the ruckus is about. 2937 Bristol St, (714) 662-3095; www.blackmarketbakery.com.

Firefighter Appreciation Days at The Pizza Press - all California locations
Today and Friday, this OC Weekly Readers' Choice winner will be offering free pizzas and fountain drinks to firefighters who flash a badge at their local Pizza Press. This is in recognition of all their hard work in recent weeks in both Northern and Southern California. Or as CEO and Founder Dara Maleki puts it, "We've witnessed the devastating forest fires firsthand over the past few weeks, including the Canyon Fire 2, which was in the backyard of our headquarters in Anaheim. It is an honor to be able to offer our pizza to the firefighters responsible for combating the blaze and keeping our communities safe." www.thepizzapress.com.

Sake to us
Sake to us
Photo by Dustin Ames

Hi-Time Sake Tasting - Costa Mesa
Keep the party going next Wednesday (a.k.a. Dia De Los Muertos) with a little sake time. Going on from 6-8 p.m., those who recycle their costume will receive half off the $20 tasting price. The theme this time around is Demons, Dragons and New Releases. Hey, we think they're playing at The Glass House next month. 250 Ogle St, (949) 650-8463; www.hitimewine.net.

Sip, Shuck, Sunset
Sip, Shuck, Sunset
Photo courtesy Sip & Shuck

Sip & Shuck Returns to The Deck and Driftwood Kitchen - Laguna Beach
 Now in its fifth year, this fundraiser for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is ready to clink glasses and slurp mollusks once again. Make your Sunday a fun day on November 5 from 2-6 p.m., and be sure to slather on the sunscreen. If you have too much fun, there's always the option to stay the night onsite at Pacific Edge Hotel (ask about their special Sip, Shuck & Stay package). Learn more at www.sipnshuck.com. 627 Sleepy Hollow Ln, (949) 474-6700; www.deckonlaguna.com.

Wine not?
Wine not?
Photo courtesy Watertable

Save the Date: Clifton Brewer Wine Dinner at Watertable - Huntington Beach
Wednesday the 8th is when you'll want to head to this oceanfront property for a pairing dinner with Winemaker Greg Brewer. He'll be pouring and discussing the collaboration meal that he Chef Manfred Lassahn have cooked up. Chardonnay and Pinot fans should make note, as those are his preferred styles that evening. Oysters, Skuna Bay Salmon, and Six Degrees of Chocolate await. Make your reservations via email or phone. 21500 Pacific Coast Hwy, (714) 845-4885; www.watertablehb.com.

 
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.

