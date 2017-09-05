Break of Dawn's PopUp Dinner for Hurricane Harvey Has Openings!

A single seating, monthly dinner is a word-of-mouth bonus meal conceptualized, executed and served by BoD's Dee Nguyen. A new theme is presented, and a multi-course—- often super boozy good time is had. Only 66 seats are up for grabs, and (in SD Comic Con fashion) usually over half the spots for the next event are gone by the time the current evening's dinner is over. We've attended a couple in the past, and these are marathon-style feasts, thoughtfully planned and creatively assembled by a team of his culinary peers.

September dinner thought process Dee Nguyen

While the regularly scheduled "Chicken Rice" September popup is definitely sold out, Nguyen has decided to launch a second dinner to support the victims of Hurricane Harvey. "Meat Me In Texas" is set for September 23. Lucky you, despite being a sold out dining room, he has opened up the covered patio to serve an additional 40 diners for a second seating at 8:30 p.m.! Rest assured, these seats will go quick! We've got a brief peek at Dee's thought process for his chicken-themed dinner, just to give you something to chew on.

Per Nguyen (and his photo above):

"First step of #chickenricebod testing is to properly fabricate the free range Gallina India so we can use every part of the bird."

Waste is something no chef is a fan of. That's unproductive food cost. If a kitchen is able to properly plan out their menus and prep, they can and will utilize every bit of a vegetable or protein. Consider that the "Before" photo. And then . . . .

Soup course fine tuning Dee Nguyen

"It's all about the yellow shine in the rice. First run for #chickenricebod #minibodpopup"





While many of his popup's courses are plated with crazy precision, some dishes appear more simple than they taste. Believe us when we say that this bowl of soup was produced with more care than many restaurant kitchens out there. Attendees of these dinners know it's not only about the end product; it's the sourcing of Break of Dawn's food, cooking methods utilized and inspiration involved in creating an evening around a particular ingredient or thought. This is what makes each popup special. This is why they sell out.

Dee Nguyen's September 23 collaboration dinner with Houston-based Sysco Corporation is opening up the event to 40 more seats. These $100 patio reservations will be served the exact "Meat Me In Texas" prime rib meal, but at a second seating time of 8:30 p.m. Knowing Nguyen, there's likely a bonus bite he's not telling attendees about.

Sysco pledged to match dollar-for-dollar for this dinner, so donations of any amount are most welcome. Interested parties for both a reservation or donation can contact chef directly at dee.breakofdawn@gmail.com.

Break of Dawn is at 24291 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, (949) 587-9418; www.breakofdawnrestaurant.com.

