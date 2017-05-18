OC Grub Guide 5/18-5/24: Brea To Laguna And Everywhere In Between

EXPAND In case you get lost . . . . Photo courtesy Taste of Santa Ana

So much delicious information to digest is a good thing. Bounce between Santa Ana and beach cities for some variety. There doesn't appear to be a bad apple in this batch. Choose your own adventure and enjoy!

Best Taste of Santa Ana - DTSA

This Saturday's the date, and you already know where. So remember it's from 4-7 p.m.— meaning you still have time to party elsewhere afterwards. Check out tastes from Crave, Native Son Alehouse, Eqeko, Mix Mix, The Olde Ship, Ritter's SKC and more. Proceeds go towards Assistance League of Santa Ana. See you at 3rd and Sycamore! www.assistanceleague.org.

One of our favorite views in Laguna Photo courtesy Taste of the Nation

Taste of the Nation - Laguna Beach

They set the bar high when it comes to selecting chefs for this event. Your host for this year is gregarious Fabio Viviani. Support an important cause this Sunday while you admire the Pacific; it'll definitely be time well-spent. 30801 S Coast Hwy, (949) 715-6000; www.nokidhungry.org

EXPAND Reminds us of Flat Stanley Photo courtesy Taste of Brea

Taste of Brea: Chasing Delicious

Yes, there's a whole lotta tasting going on this week. Drive up the 57 next Thursday for a "pedestrians only" Brea Downtown from 5-9 p.m. The gang from Protein Lab (pictured) will be expecting you. Browse business exhibitor booths as you nosh on eats from the likes of Brunos Trattoria, Urban Plates and Jimmy's Famous American Tavern. Wristbands will be available the day of the event. www.breachamber.com.

So refreshing! Photo courtesy Newport Beach Beerfest

Newport Beach Beerfest

Over 150 beers, wines and spirits (but mostly beers) will be available for consumption on Saturday the 27th from 7-10 p.m. Snap and Insta those sunset photos— they timed this event at the perfect hour over at Newport Dunes. Scoring VIP tickets will give you another 12 tap options, plus additional entertainment. Luxe loncheras will also provide dining options. You just need to buy them tickets. 1131 Back Bay Dr, (949) 729-3863.

Love is . . . the person who created this. Photo courtesy Bacon Fest

Coming Soon: Baconfest - Santa Ana

Bacon eats, bacon drinks and artisan bacon sampling are our wildest brekkie dreams come true. The lineup is a mystery, but all buffets and demos kick-off at noon on June 3. We hear Diamond VIP status also throws in plates of steak and crab. Find out more at www.baconbaconland.com (for reals). 505 E Central Ave, (714) 481-9600.

EXPAND If it's flight or fight, we choose (beer) flight! Photo courtesy Pub & Grub

Pub & Grub: A Culinary Crawl - Santa Ana

If you haven't figured it out by now, Santa Ana is the place to be for all the cool events. Save June 10 for an all-day affair of tasty morsels, presented by OC Foodie Fest and 100 eats. Offered in two parts, diners can opt for an earlier or later eating shift. You can also pay less and hang in the Artisan Bazaar for your meals. Locate them on social media for updates of participating restaurants. And be sure to purchase tickets here.

