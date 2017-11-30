OC Grub Guide - 11/30-12/6: Beer, BBQ and Bracken's Kitchen

Our beer-centric list of activities celebrates all things good and hoppy. Go ahead and devour some KBBQ with your beer fest— it should pair well nicely. Now where did we place our gingerbread house . . . .

Glassy swag Photo courtesy Gunwhale Ales

Gunwhale Ales 1st Anniversary Party - Costa Mesa

This weekend our friends at Gunwhale plan to party like rock stars, with 30 options on tap to celebrate. From noon to 3 p.m., you can join a $40 ticketed group for unlimited 4-ounce tastes in some good-lookin' tulip glassware (see above). Two new tastes debuting include a Double IPA called Polarized and War Bonnet, a super Saison with hibiscus and raspberry. Chill to the live entertainment on your Sunday funday and purchase your tickets (plus view the complete tap list) over here. 2960 Randolph Ave, Ste A, (949) 239-9074; www.gunwhaleales.com.

Beef combo, plus the most important tool besides tongs: scissors. Anne Marie Panoringan

KBBQ Holiday Fast Pass at Kang Ho Dong Baejeong - multiple locations

You know how the lines at KHDB are never short enough when you get there? Well, for the right price, they've got a solution. Cover your squad to buy $400 in gift cards, and you'll not only receive a free meal item and $40 voucher, but 2 "Front Line Passes". $500 will get you the $50 voucher and 4 passes (Never said it was cheap). We spotted this deal while stuffing our faces over the weekend, and got clarification as to how these worked. So the next time you want to dine there and you've got a pass to spare, call ahead about an hour before you arrive. They'll set aside a table for you. That's it! We know that's food for thought for some of you.

14160 Culver Dr, Irvine, (949) 559-9678 and

5171 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, (714) 739-9678; www.678usa.com.

Tall, golden and refreshing Photo courtesy Brussels Bistro

Cheer For Beers - Laguna Beach

If sour beer styles are more your thing, then head down to the beach tonite. Brussels Bistro will be hosting the regional sales manager for Global Beer Network, Natasha Walewski, from 6-9 p.m. She'll not only help you make your own blend of Petrus Beer, you'll also take home a souvenir glass! 222 Forest Ave, (949) 376-7955; www.brusselsbistro.com.

A cut above the rest Photo by Brian Feinzimer

Butchery + Bracken's Kitchen Fundraiser - multiple locations

We are down with any collaborations that further Bracken's Kitchen's goals to cook with compassion for those in need. Their latest pairing is with mini-chain The Butchery. The fine folks from this meaty brand are providing a healthy and delicious meal for every holiday meal pre-ordered that mentions Bracken's Kitchen. Get some of your party planning out of the way and have them do some of the work. You won't be the only one benefiting this holiday season.

103 E 17th St, Costa Mesa, (949) 548-6328;

8058 Pacific Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, (949) 715-3383;

415 S Associated Rd, Brea, (714) 529-6328; www.butcherymeats.com.

Build-A-House Photo courtesy Laguna Art Museum

Next Weekend: Gingerbread House Workshop - Laguna Beach

Get in the holiday spirit next weekend and head over to the Laguna Art Museum. From 2-4 p.m. on Saturday the 9th, visitors can plunk down $10 for the opportunity to decorate their very own home (How we wish home prices could be so affordable!). Proceeds support the museum's education department. Flex your creative muscle, and bring home dessert in the process. Sounds like a tasty plan. Be sure to RSVP on their website. 307 Cliff Dr, (949) 494-8971; www.lagunaartmuseum.com.

