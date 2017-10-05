OC Grub Guide 9/5-9/11: No Regrets

Sweet like us! Photo courtesy Knott's Berry Farm

If you plan wisely, it's actually possible to knock out the entire Grub Guide for the next week. Start off at Rasselbock tomorrow for a hoppy good time. Then head for a workout over at Spectrum on Saturday afternoon. Recover on Sunday before heading to House of Blues for a little line dancing. Make Tuesday a Milk Box/Honey & Butter kind of day. Thursday is the new Friday, so have some scary good food at Knott's (maybe knock out a maze or five). All that running around means you can indulge at Oozefest. See? Totally possible. Now run along and have some fun.

Boot-sized glassware optional Brian Feinzimer

Rasselbock's Oktoberfest Kicks Off This Weekend - Long Beach

Their Back-Lot Beer Garden opens this Friday from 5-10 p.m.. If you can't make it, no problem. They'll still be there Saturday and the following Friday/Saturday. Both kid and dog-friendly, enjoy the live German oompah band while you down pretzels, sausages and Oktoberfest specials on beer. In addition, every Sunday this month is dubbed "Family Sundays", with kid's meal specials and activities like face painting from 1-5 p.m. Check out Edwin's review from last year over here. Prost! 4020 Atlantic Avenue, (562) 912-4949; www.rasselbocklb.com.

Jalapeno popper mac quesadilla! Photo courtesy Foodbeast

Coming Soon: Oozefest III - Foodbeast's Cheesy Food Festival - Santa Ana

Do you like quesadillas? How about mac and cheese? Jalapeno poppers? Try all three in the same bite! Yeah, if you're down with cheese like Foodbeast is, then the mashup dish from Razzy Ruca's we just described will be right up your alley. So will the AYCE and drink (craft beer) portion of the third annual Oozefest, being held Saturday the 14th at Main Place Mall. Zpizza, Puesto, Mad Dumplings, The Kroft, PIE-NOT and Haute Sandwich Hut are just some of the folks who will be serving their piping hot and stringy stuff to the masses. Prepare for a cheesy good time, and get those tickets! 2800 Main St, (714) 547-7800; www.shopmainplacemall.com

Who wants some George Strait? Photo courtesy House of Blues

Two Step to Nashville Nights at House of Blues - Anaheim

Monday nights are the new evening to put on those dancing boots. Join the House of Blues family for Jack Daniels-themed drinks, all-night happy hour bites (we're partial to the crispy Carolina Mess fries smothered in pulled pork) and tush-shaking dance lessons. Bonus: Chef Cantwell's new menu items include a Bayou flatbread topped with Gouda and andouille sausage! The party begins at 7 p.m. and carries on through the end of the month at their new Gardenwalk spot. We'll bust out a cowboy cha cha next time My Maria comes on. 400 W Disney Way, (714) 778-2583; www.houseofblues.com.

Eat your worms! Photo courtesy Knott's Berry Farm

Knott's Scary Farm Has Ghoulish Good Eats - Buena Park

We know what Halloween means to a lot of folks— SCARY FARM!! We nearly peed our pants inside The Tooth Fairy maze recently, but were quickly calmed down by the seasonal selections available throughout Knott's. For starters, check out the Ghost Town Bakery treats way up at the top of our blog post. If you're near Cable Car Kitchen or Ghost Town Grub, the kid-friendly Gummy Nightmare Funnel Cake will aim to please. Look out for Monster Grilled Chicken and Carne Asada Burritos (Ghost Town food carts) as well as a Hellfire Chicken Sandwich (Wilderness Broiler). Chilly diners should hit Coffee Hut for their pumpkin and salted caramel fixes— we're dying to try to the Cinnamon Almond Milk Macchiato. 8039 Beach Blvd, (714) 220-5200; www.knotts.com.

Cheers! Photo courtesy Milk Box

Milk Box and Honey & Butter Collaboration Still Going Strong - multiple locations

Milk tea and macaron fans unite through the 15th at your local Milk Box and Honey & Butter (Irvine Spectrum location only) spots. We recently dropped by Spectrum for a macaron fix, and left with Mustache Tea macarons for the perfect Saturday selfie. At all three Milk Box stops (Mission Viejo, Tustin and newly opened Westminster), you can also power up on Churro Milk and Mustache Iced Teas. Serious fans can purchase a collectible pin in macaron or milk tea form, if they so choose— or get it for free by purchasing two drinks and two macarons. This month's featured beverage is an Apple Milk Tea. www.milkboxbar.com and honeynbutter.com.

