On the Line: Joshua and Paulina Lackey of Rollin' Creamery

Rolled ice cream tacos are making their way to OC Weekly's Viva Los Tacos event at the end of this month. So of course I wanted to speak to the team behind this dazzling dessert. Joshua and Paulina Lackey of Fountain Valley's Rollin' Creamery's took the time to answer my questions.
I read there are a few ways people consume the rolled ice cream (picking up an entire roll, waiting for it to melt, etc.). What do you recommend as the best method?
The best way to eat rolled ice cream is to push your spoon down the middle of the roll, pull it out of the cup and eat it like a popsicle.
How does Rollin' Creamery differentiate itself from similar concepts?
Premium-quality ingredients and customer service.
Favorite appliance in the kitchen that isn't a knife:
KitchenAid mixer.
What do you suggest for first-timers?
Our most popular items are Strawberry Cheesecake, Matcha's-N-Creme, and Fruity Pebbles.
Most important qualities you look for when hiring for your creamery?
Friendly and outgoing.
Favorite places to eat:
Uroko Cafe, Hoa Binh, Buffalo Wild Wings, Maru Sushi.
How did you meet your business partner?
We are husband and wife; I met my wife through mutual friends.
Did you always plan on owning a restaurant? When did you realize you wanted to be in the hospitality industry?
When we came back to the States after traveling for nine months, we couldn't go back to our regular jobs. It was in Thailand that we discovered rolled ice cream. Since we love ice cream so much, we thought it would be so cool to create our own flavors and be able to share it with others in a fun and unique way.
What is your guilty-pleasure food?
Hands down, ICE CREAM! Sometimes, we have ice cream before dinner.
Do you have a favorite flavor?
My favorite is Black Sesame, and Paulina's favorite is Strawberry Cheesecake.
Where did you grow up?
Paulina grew up in Garden Grove. I grew up in Bakersfield and transferred to Orange County for work.
Tell me something most people don't know about you.
We have a 3-month-old son. What people don't know is that he really is the boss.
You're making breakfast; what are you having?
Bacon, eggs and toast.
What hobbies do you have outside of the kitchen?
Besides being able to skillfully change a diaper now and rolling ice cream, we love adventuring—whether it be the great outdoors or exploring new foods/desserts.
Do you know what you'll be offering/serving at the OC Weekly event?
We will be serving our signature rolled taco ice cream in three different flavors: Strawberry Cheesecake, Fruity Pebbles, and Cookies-n-Creme.
Rollin' Creamery is located at 17908 1/2 Magnolia St., Fountain Valley, (714) 203-7021. Instagram: @rollincreamery.
