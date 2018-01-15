On the Line: Joshua and Paulina Lackey of Rollin' Creamery

Rolled ice cream tacos are making their way to OC Weekly's Viva Los Tacos event at the end of this month. So of course I wanted to speak to the team behind this dazzling dessert. Joshua and Paulina Lackey of Fountain Valley's Rollin' Creamery's took the time to answer my questions.

I read there are a few ways people consume the rolled ice cream (picking up an entire roll, waiting for it to melt, etc.). What do you recommend as the best method?

The best way to eat rolled ice cream is to push your spoon down the middle of the roll, pull it out of the cup and eat it like a popsicle.

How does Rollin' Creamery differentiate itself from similar concepts?

Premium-quality ingredients and customer service.