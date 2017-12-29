The Top 5 Craft Beers of 2017: What the Ale!

As we leave 2017 behind, let us count our blessings and be thankful for the beer we drank and for the beer we will drink! Here are the five craft beers that had us coming back for more.

1. THE PATSY

This coconut rye stout is Barley Forge's flagship beer, rich in flavor with six different malts and plenty of toasted coconut. The Patsy (6.6 percent ABV) is our go-to stout on a brisk winter evening. Dark chocolate, rye and vanilla all combine for a brilliant clean finish—think liquid Almond Joy. Pro tip: Ask Barley Forge to pour it over some vanilla from Han's Homemade Ice Cream. 2957 Randolph Ave., Ste. B, Costa Mesa, (714) 641-2084; barleyforge.com.

La Tarte Cerise the Butcher